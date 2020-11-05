Museums, art galleries to reopen from November 10: Culture Ministry
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
The Ministry of Culture on Thursday issued detailed standard operating procedures (SOPs) for reopening of museums, art galleries and exhibitions under it, on preventive measures to contain spread of COVID-19, based on the Unlock 5.0 guidelines. They have been closed since March 17.
Other similar institutions can be reopened as...
