Universities, colleges reopening: UGC releases new guidelines amid COVID-19 pandemic
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
No institution should have attendance of more than 50 per cent of students. Online classes will continue for all programmes except science, technology and research.
No institution should have attendance of more than 50 per cent of students. Online classes will continue for all programmes except science, technology and research.
University Grants Commission (India)
