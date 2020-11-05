Global  
 

Universities, colleges reopening: UGC releases new guidelines amid COVID-19 pandemic

DNA Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
No institution should have attendance of more than 50 per cent of students. Online classes will continue for all programmes except science, technology and research.
