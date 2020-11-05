Maharashtra home dept set up 40-member team to carry out ‘Operation Arnab’
Thursday, 5 November 2020 () The state home department led by NCP’s Anil Deshmukh drafted a high-level 40-member team led by Kokan range inspector general Sanjay Mohite to arrest Arnab Goswami in the 2018 suicide abetment case.
An on-duty traffic police personnel was dragged on the bonnet of a car in Maharashtra's Pune. The incident occurred in Pimpri-Chinchwad area on November 05 after he attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver of the car has been arrested by police.
Arnab Goswami has moved the Bombay High Court challenging his arrest in the 2018 suicide case of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother. Goswami was arrested on Wednesday morning for allegedly abetting the suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik, and was taken to the Alibaug police station in neighbouring Raigad district. He was later produced before a magistrate's court in Alibaug which remanded him in judicial custody till November 18. Meanwhile, BJP leader Ram Kadam met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and demanded action against the police personnel for allegedly assaulting Goswami. Kadam also announced that he will hold a hunger strike outside the State Secretariat on Friday against Goswami's arrest. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that all the BJP leaders who have condemned Goswami’s arrest should go and meet the family members of Anvay Naik. Several top BJP leaders including the Home Ministers had tweeted against the arrest of the Republic TV editor calling it an attack on press freedom. Watch the full video for all the details.
Heavy police is deployed outside Alibaug Police station on Nov 04 as Chief Editor of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami was brought here by police. Goswami said, "I have been beaten by the police." Mumbai Police has detained him today. Arnab alleged Mumbai Police assaulted his mother-in-law, father-in-law, son and wife. While Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh said, "No one is above the law. Maharashtra Police will work as per the law."
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday requested Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to investigate the drug connection of actor Vivek Oberoi and filmmaker Sandip Ssingh. "Bengaluru Police have come here to probe drug connection of Vivek Oberoi and filmmaker Sandip Ssingh. But NCB is not taking up the investigation. We will request NCB to investigate the drug connection and if they don't, Mumbai Police will do it," said Deshmukh. Meanwhile, the City Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru has served notice to actor Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva Oberoi over links with brother Adithya Alva in connection with the Sandalwood drug case, the concerned officials said on Friday.
A fresh case was filed against Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami, hours after his arrest. Maharashtra police accused Goswami of resisting arrest and invoked Sections 353, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against him in the new First Information Report (FIR). He was arrested by police on November 4 in an abetment to suicide case. Interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud were found dead in May 2018. In an alleged suicide note, Goswami was named along with two other people - Feroz Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda. They were accused of not paying Naik dues worth Rs 5.4 crore. The Bharatiya Janata Party has come out in Goswami's support, accusing the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government in Maharashtra of political vendetta. Watch the full video for more.
Eknath Khadse claimed that many people part of the Bharatiya Janata Party want to quit the outfit. He made the comments a day after he joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after quitting the BJP. Khadse had alleged harassment in the BJP via filing of fake cases against him. He said that the BJP keeps talking about threat to the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra to stop people from defecting. Watch the full video for more.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday targetted Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi over the arrest of Arnab Goswami by the Maharashtra