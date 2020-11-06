Bombay High Court to hear Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami's bail plea today

Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and two others Feroz Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda have been sent to 14-day judicial custody by Alibag District Magistrate Court. Goswami was arrested in early morning of November 4 from his residence in connection with a 2018 suicide case. Speaking to ANI, Arnab...
Wife of late Anvay Naik, Akshita Naik on Arnab Goswami's arrest thanked Maharashtra police for bringing in this day. Akshita Naik said, "I really want to thank Maharashtra police that this day has come..
BJP president JP Nadda condemned the arrest of Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and called it a "black day". JP Nadda said, "This is a black day today. The way Republic TV's editor-in-chief..
The Bombay High Court (HC) will hear the bail plea of Republic TV Managing Director and Editor in Chief Arnab Goswami on Friday.The Bombay HC earlier adjourned...