Lawyer fined Rs 10,000 for sitting in car during virtual hearing

Mid-Day Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
A Debt Recovery Tribunal imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on a lawyer who appeared before them via video-conferencing while he was sitting in a car. Vijay Goel, the presiding officer of the DRT, was hearing a case between a financial institution and private individuals through video-conferencing when he saw the advocate appearing...
