'Last election' appeal means Nitish Kumar is seeking 'mercy' for his non-performance: Chidambaram

IndiaTimes Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday claimed Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has conceded defeat by declaring the ongoing state assembly polls as the last election he is contesting.
