'Last election' appeal means Nitish Kumar is seeking 'mercy' for his non-performance: Chidambaram

Nitish can take retirement but will go to jail if found guilty in corruption charges: Chirag Paswan



Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'last election' remark jolted the political lane today. National President of Lok Janshakti Party Chirag Paswan reacted on the same and slammed him by saying that he won't let Kumar leave from corruption probe after announcing his retirement. "He can definitely take retirement but if he found guilty in the probe so he will definitely go to jail," he said. "If a leader runs away from the battlefield what will his people do? If he thinks that with this he will be able to escape a corruption investigation, then I won't let it happen. If he's found guilty, he will have to go to jail," said Paswan.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:28 Published now