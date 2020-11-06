'Last election' appeal means Nitish Kumar is seeking 'mercy' for his non-performance: Chidambaram
Friday, 6 November 2020 () Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday claimed Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has conceded defeat by declaring the ongoing state assembly polls as the last election he is contesting.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Forbesganj at Araria district on November 03. PM Modi said, "The holy land of Bihar is determined to take the state to a new height in this new decade. The people of Bihar have rejected 'jungle raj' and also rejected the double crown princes."...
All India Congress Committee, General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said that Nitish Kumar has conceded defeat before third phase of Bihar polls. Surjewala said, "Thankfully, Nitish ji has conceded defeat before third phase of Bihar polls. Tired and retired leadership of JDU-BJP has accepted retirement. This is an indication of a major change. It would have been better if both Sushil Modi and Nitish Kumar had apologised to the people of Bihar for the atrocities they have caused." During a rally in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had made a statement that this election will be his last election.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'last election' remark jolted the political lane today. National President of Lok Janshakti Party Chirag Paswan reacted on the same and slammed him by saying that he won't let Kumar leave from corruption probe after announcing his retirement. "He can definitely take retirement but if he found guilty in the probe so he will definitely go to jail," he said. "If a leader runs away from the battlefield what will his people do? If he thinks that with this he will be able to escape a corruption investigation, then I won't let it happen. If he's found guilty, he will have to go to jail," said Paswan.
RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav reacted on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's comment of 2020 state assembly elections are his last polls. He said, "Nitish Kumar is tired and is not able to manage Bihar. "We have been saying this for long that Nitish Kumar ji has worn out and he is not able to manage Bihar. Now on the last day of election campaign, he has announced that he is taking retirement from politics, maybe has understood the ground realities." Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on November 05 said that 2020 state assembly elections are his last polls.
The Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar slammed Congress leader P Chidambaram's demand to bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. "Can Congress party mention it in their manifesto for Bihar Elections? They know that decision of abrogation of Article 370 was welcomed by the people of the country," said Prakash Javadekar. The Minister also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that be it any topic, he likes to appreciate Pakistan and China. "Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too, in his speeches, praises Pakistan. Be it any topic, he likes to appreciate Pakistan and China. This is the point of view of Congress party," Prakash Javadekar added.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that the Bihar Assembly polls will be his last election. Nitish Kumar announced this during a poll rally in Purnia district of Bihar. Nitish Kumar is leading..
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on November 05 said that 2020 state assembly elections are his last polls. He said it during a public rally in Purnea. 69-year-old, Kumar if wins this election, will..
