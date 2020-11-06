Global  
 

In Uttarakhand hills, villagers display daughter’s name on nameplates

IndiaTimes Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
In a first of its kind initiative in Uttarakhand, intended to raise awareness about the rights of the girl child, Pauri district administration has launched an initiative, named “Ghar ki pehchan, nooni ku noo” (house in the name of the daughter).
