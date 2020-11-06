T'puram: ED planted evidence, harassed us, alleges Bineesh Kodiyeri’s wife
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
The second day of the search by Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the residence of Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, here on Thursday saw high drama, with his relatives alleging harassment and Bineesh’s wife alleging that the agency’s sleuths had planted evidence.
The second day of the search by Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the residence of Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, here on Thursday saw high drama, with his relatives alleging harassment and Bineesh’s wife alleging that the agency’s sleuths had planted evidence.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this