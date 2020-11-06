T'puram: ED planted evidence, harassed us, alleges Bineesh Kodiyeri’s wife

Global  
 

The second day of the search by Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the residence of Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, here on Thursday saw high drama, with his relatives alleging harassment and Bineesh’s wife alleging that the agency’s sleuths had planted evidence.
