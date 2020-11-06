Global  
 

UGC issues guidelines for reopening of universities and colleges

Mid-Day Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued new guidelines to reopen universities and colleges after a nearly seven-month lockdown in institutions for higher education across the country.

However, no institution should have attendance of more than 50 per cent of students. Online classes will continue for all programmes...
