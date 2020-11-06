Global  
 

Situation at border tense, war with China can't be ruled out: India Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat

Mid-Day Friday, 6 November 2020
India Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Friday claimed that situation at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh remains tense and possibility of a war with China cannot be ruled out.

"In the overall security calculus: border confrontations, transgressions, unprovoked tactical military actions -- spiraling...
