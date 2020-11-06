Situation at border tense, war with China can't be ruled out: India Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat
Friday, 6 November 2020 () India Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Friday claimed that situation at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh remains tense and possibility of a war with China cannot be ruled out.
"In the overall security calculus: border confrontations, transgressions, unprovoked tactical military actions -- spiraling...
As the United States of America waits for the result of a hotly-contested Presidential election, incumbent Donald Trump has declared that he will move the Supreme Court against the 'fraud' carried out..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:36Published
Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on November 03 said former chief minister of JandK, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed dream was to make a bridge of peace between India..