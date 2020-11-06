Situation at border tense, war with China can't be ruled out: India Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ability to deter war crucial for achieving peace: Rajnath Singh



Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended diamond jubilee celebrations of National Defence College on November 05. He attended the event via video-conferencing. Singh said, "The most fundamental.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:12 Published 21 hours ago US elections: Advantage Trump in court battle against Biden on mail ballots?



As the United States of America waits for the result of a hotly-contested Presidential election, incumbent Donald Trump has declared that he will move the Supreme Court against the 'fraud' carried out.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:36 Published 2 days ago We want JandK to become 'bridge of peace' between India and its neighbours: Mufti



Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on November 03 said former chief minister of JandK, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed dream was to make a bridge of peace between India.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:18 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this