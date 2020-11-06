Supreme Court stays HC order disqualifying Azam son's election from Suar
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
The Supreme Court on Friday stayed an Allahabad High Court order to the Election Commission to conduct bypolls for the Suar Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh.
Azam Khan's son Abdullah was disqualified after he contested in 2017 from the Suar constituency for being underage.
A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde said: "We...
