Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Commission constituted to curb pollution; officials from Delhi, Haryana, UP, Rajasthan, Punjab included

DNA Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Friday that Mukesh Khare of IIT, Ramesh KJ, former Director-General of Metrological Department, Arvind Kumar Nautiyal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Environment, will be a member of the Commission.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Prakash Javadekar Prakash Javadekar Indian politician

Centre has constituted commission to tackle air pollution: Javadekar [Video]

Centre has constituted commission to tackle air pollution: Javadekar

To combat air pollution, Government of India has established a commission led by former Delhi chief secretary MM Kutty, said Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on November 06. "To combat air pollution, we have established a commission which will be led by the former chief secretary of Delhi, MM Kutty. It will start the work soon and work with neighboring states to reduce air pollution in north India," said Javadekar.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:07Published
World needs to act: Javadekar at India CEO Forum on Climate Change [Video]

World needs to act: Javadekar at India CEO Forum on Climate Change

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar virtually chaired "India CEO Forum on Climate Change" on November 05. "Climate change is a very important issue and world action is needed. We've declared in Paris that we'll reduce emission intensity by 35%. India is 2 degrees compliant in action and contribution. We're asking world leaders and other nations to walk the talk and be compliant with Paris agreement," said Prakash Javadekar.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:38Published

Rajasthan Rajasthan State in Northern India

RPSC Constable Recruitment 2020: Written exam begins amidst tight security, check guidelines here

 More than 17 lakh candidates will be taking the exam for police constable recruitment in Rajasthan. The entire examination will be monitored via CCTV cameras.
DNA

Rajasthan & Odisha ban crackers for safety of Covid patients

 The Odisha government on Tuesday banned the sale and use of firecrackers from November 10-30, worried over the impact it may have on Covid-19 patients...
IndiaTimes

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Delhi shopkeepers in for 'huge losses' after ban on firecrackers [Video]

Delhi shopkeepers in for 'huge losses' after ban on firecrackers

The decision of banning firecrackers in Delhi has left shopkeepers in trouble in the national capital. Shopkeepers claimed that the ban imposed by government on all types of crackers will cause them a huge loss. "We bought stock of green crackers for sale following Supreme Court's order but now CM banned them too. We will stage protest against the ban," said a seller. Vendors requested government to permit the sale of green crackers till Diwali.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:01Published

Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India

Patient dies after allegedly given wrong injection in UP's Rampur [Video]

Patient dies after allegedly given wrong injection in UP's Rampur

In a shocking incident, a patient died in Manjara village of Tanda area in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur after allegedly being given a wrong injection by a quack doctor. Anil Kumar, brother of the deceased, narrated the incident. He informed, "My brother had cough and he went to Dr. Javed, who owed my brother Rs 1 lakh. This doctor gave some poisonous injection to my brother, after which he died. When we went to police station demanding action, we were beaten up by station in-charge." Victim's family members also staged a protest outside the police station citing inaction. While, Aunjaneya K Singh, DM, Rampur said, "I've given instructions for strict action in this case."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:14Published

UP energy minister Shrikant Sharma rides bicycle appealing to submit electricity bill on time

 The power minister's cycle continues to inspect electric houses and to alert the defaulters to collect electricity bills by knocking them there. He said that..
DNA
HT Codeathon: Manish Sisodia reviews progress with students & teachers [Video]

HT Codeathon: Manish Sisodia reviews progress with students & teachers

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia interacted with the students and teachers of Delhi government schools to review the progress of Coding program, HT Codeathon.17 students from Delhi government schools have ranked in the top 100 students in the North zone comprising Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and other north Indian states. Under the HT Codeathon program, 12,469 students from about 1,000 Delhi government schools are being trained in coding and programming skills. 1,018 students were able to complete five chapters within a fortnight of the launch of the programme. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:27Published

Haryana Haryana State in northern India

Haryana assembly passes bill on 75 per cent job quota in pvt sector for local people

 The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020 provides a 75 per cent job quota for local people in private sector jobs which offer a salary of less..
IndiaTimes
Anil Vij calls Rahul Gandhi a 'kid,' his EVM statement 'bizarre' [Video]

Anil Vij calls Rahul Gandhi a 'kid,' his EVM statement 'bizarre'

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij took a jibe on Rahul Gandhi's EVM statement and called him a 'kid' while his statement 'bizarre'. Anil Vij said, "It cannot be predicted what Rahul Gandhi ends up speaking. The voting machine belongs to the election commission, Rahul Gandhi is a kid therefore he doesn't know which thing belongs to whom. Therefore such statements are bizarre." During a rally in Bihar, Rahul Gandhi had renamed EVM as MVM meaning 'Modi Voting Machine.'

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published
Around 20 dead in Sonipat in 3 days, illicit liquor suspected: DSP [Video]

Around 20 dead in Sonipat in 3 days, illicit liquor suspected: DSP

At least 20 people died in mysterious condition in Haryana's Sonipat. It is suspected that the people died after consuming illicit liquor. Police is investigating the matter and bodies of some people have been sent for post-mortem. According to Sonipat DSP Virender Singh, police haven't got any complaint from the family members of the deceased persons in regards to the illicit liquor consumption. Probe is underway.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:10Published

Indian Institutes of Technology Indian Institutes of Technology Autonomous Indian public engineering institute group

Assam JEE Main 2020 topper arrested for allegedly using an impersonator to sit for the exam

 Boy from Assam who topped the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Mains by securing 99.8 percent marks, has been arrested by the Assam police for allegedly using..
DNA
IIT- Kharagpur's 'COVIRAP' testing device gets approval from ICMR [Video]

IIT- Kharagpur's 'COVIRAP' testing device gets approval from ICMR

Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur researchers claimed that 'COVIRAP,' the diagnostic device developed by them has been successfully validated for its efficacy in COVID-19 detection by ICMR. The IIT said that various commercial units have already approached them for technology licensing. "ICMR has granted certification for this COVID Diagnostic Test after rigorous testing with patient samples," said research team. The test has been designed to be easy to conduct and affordable as well and can produce results within 1 hour. This method implements a highly reliable and accurate molecular diagnostic procedure that can be conducted in ultra-low-cost portable device unit developed by IIT Kharagpur research team. The results are rendered via a custom-made mobile application for dissemination.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:46Published
PM Modi virtually addresses 22nd convocation of IIT Guwahati [Video]

PM Modi virtually addresses 22nd convocation of IIT Guwahati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the convocation of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati through video-conferencing on September 22. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal were also present at the event. Speaking at the convocation ceremony, Prime Minister said, "The future of a nation is what its youth think today. Your dreams are going to shape the reality of India. This is the time to be future-ready."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published

Punjab, India Punjab, India State in northern India

Police recover firecrackers illegally stored at residential area in Jalandhar [Video]

Police recover firecrackers illegally stored at residential area in Jalandhar

Police recovered huge amount of firecrackers on November 05 which were illegally stored in a residential area in Punjab's Jalandhar. Firecrackers were illegally stored in Pratap Bagh area. Police arrested owner of the godown in this regard. Further investigation is underway.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published
Railway Ministry seeks Punjab govt's assurance of train safety to restore services [Video]

Railway Ministry seeks Punjab govt's assurance of train safety to restore services

Railway Ministry had halted movement of trains in Punjab in view of farmers' protest on railway tracks. Railway Ministry spokesperson DJ Narain told ANI that the Railway Ministry is only seeking for an assurance from state government, as soon as it will be given, ministry will run the trains. DJ Narain said, "The railway ministry has written to the Punjab government multiple times to give an assurance on the security of railway tracks and railway guards. As soon as we get the assurance, we will run the trains because in current situation, it is not possible for us to run the trains. From the start we are in the favour of running trains but all we need is a clearance, an assurance from the state government."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:37Published

India Meteorological Department

Delhi AQI shows slight improvement at 280, reaches 'poor' category

 The high-speed winds helped the AQI from deteriorating, according to the scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
DNA

In last 45 years, monsoon withdrew late 28 times: IMD data

 From 1975-2020 monsoon has retreated four times (1978, 1979, 2001 and 2008) from the country on October 15, its normal withdrawal date until last year. The..
IndiaTimes
Delhi records lowest temperature in October since 1994: IMD [Video]

Delhi records lowest temperature in October since 1994: IMD

Scientist of India Meteorological Department of Delhi, Kuldeep Srivastava informed that Delhi has recorded its lowest temperature in month of October since 1994. He said, "Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 12.5 degrees Celsius (at Safdarjung) today, the lowest in the month of October after 1994. The particulate matter (PM) is very poor in the national capital currently and air quality may deteriorate further in coming days."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published
Incessant rainfall triggers severe waterlogging in Chennai [Video]

Incessant rainfall triggers severe waterlogging in Chennai

Rain lashed several parts of Chennai on October 29. This led to severe waterlogging on the streets. Water also entered in the residential areas creating havoc in the daily lives. India Meteorological Department had predicted 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' in the city today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34Published

Related videos from verified sources

'Staying in denial won't help': Kejriwal on Javadekar's Delhi pollution claim [Video]

'Staying in denial won't help': Kejriwal on Javadekar's Delhi pollution claim

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar flagged off 50 CPCB inspection teams for field visits in Delhi-NCR on Thursday. The CPCB teams will keep a watch on pollution hot spots during the winter..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:12Published