Commission constituted to curb pollution; officials from Delhi, Haryana, UP, Rajasthan, Punjab included

Railway Ministry seeks Punjab govt's assurance of train safety to restore services



Railway Ministry had halted movement of trains in Punjab in view of farmers' protest on railway tracks. Railway Ministry spokesperson DJ Narain told ANI that the Railway Ministry is only seeking for an assurance from state government, as soon as it will be given, ministry will run the trains. DJ Narain said, "The railway ministry has written to the Punjab government multiple times to give an assurance on the security of railway tracks and railway guards. As soon as we get the assurance, we will run the trains because in current situation, it is not possible for us to run the trains. From the start we are in the favour of running trains but all we need is a clearance, an assurance from the state government."

