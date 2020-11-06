Commission constituted to curb pollution; officials from Delhi, Haryana, UP, Rajasthan, Punjab included
Friday, 6 November 2020 () Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Friday that Mukesh Khare of IIT, Ramesh KJ, former Director-General of Metrological Department, Arvind Kumar Nautiyal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Environment, will be a member of the Commission.
To combat air pollution, Government of India has established a commission led by former Delhi chief secretary MM Kutty, said Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on November 06. "To combat air pollution, we have established a commission which will be led by the former chief secretary of Delhi, MM Kutty. It will start the work soon and work with neighboring states to reduce air pollution in north India," said Javadekar.
Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar virtually chaired "India CEO Forum on Climate Change" on November 05. "Climate change is a very important issue and world action is needed. We've declared in Paris that we'll reduce emission intensity by 35%. India is 2 degrees compliant in action and contribution. We're asking world leaders and other nations to walk the talk and be compliant with Paris agreement," said Prakash Javadekar.
The decision of banning firecrackers in Delhi has left shopkeepers in trouble in the national capital. Shopkeepers claimed that the ban imposed by government on all types of crackers will cause them a huge loss. "We bought stock of green crackers for sale following Supreme Court's order but now CM banned them too. We will stage protest against the ban," said a seller. Vendors requested government to permit the sale of green crackers till Diwali.
In a shocking incident, a patient died in Manjara village of Tanda area in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur after allegedly being given a wrong injection by a quack doctor. Anil Kumar, brother of the deceased, narrated the incident. He informed, "My brother had cough and he went to Dr. Javed, who owed my brother Rs 1 lakh. This doctor gave some poisonous injection to my brother, after which he died. When we went to police station demanding action, we were beaten up by station in-charge." Victim's family members also staged a protest outside the police station citing inaction. While, Aunjaneya K Singh, DM, Rampur said, "I've given instructions for strict action in this case."
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia interacted with the students and teachers of Delhi government schools to review the progress of Coding program, HT Codeathon.17 students from Delhi government schools have ranked in the top 100 students in the North zone comprising Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and other north Indian states. Under the HT Codeathon program, 12,469 students from about 1,000 Delhi government schools are being trained in coding and programming skills. 1,018 students were able to complete five chapters within a fortnight of the launch of the programme. Watch the full video for more.
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij took a jibe on Rahul Gandhi's EVM statement and called him a 'kid' while his statement 'bizarre'. Anil Vij said, "It cannot be predicted what Rahul Gandhi ends up speaking. The voting machine belongs to the election commission, Rahul Gandhi is a kid therefore he doesn't know which thing belongs to whom. Therefore such statements are bizarre." During a rally in Bihar, Rahul Gandhi had renamed EVM as MVM meaning 'Modi Voting Machine.'
At least 20 people died in mysterious condition in Haryana's Sonipat. It is suspected that the people died after consuming illicit liquor. Police is investigating the matter and bodies of some people have been sent for post-mortem. According to Sonipat DSP Virender Singh, police haven't got any complaint from the family members of the deceased persons in regards to the illicit liquor consumption. Probe is underway.
Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur researchers claimed that 'COVIRAP,' the diagnostic device developed by them has been successfully validated for its efficacy in COVID-19 detection by ICMR. The IIT said that various commercial units have already approached them for technology licensing. "ICMR has granted certification for this COVID Diagnostic Test after rigorous testing with patient samples," said research team. The test has been designed to be easy to conduct and affordable as well and can produce results within 1 hour. This method implements a highly reliable and accurate molecular diagnostic procedure that can be conducted in ultra-low-cost portable device unit developed by IIT Kharagpur research team. The results are rendered via a custom-made mobile application for dissemination.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the convocation of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati through video-conferencing on September 22. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal were also present at the event. Speaking at the convocation ceremony, Prime Minister said, "The future of a nation is what its youth think today. Your dreams are going to shape the reality of India. This is the time to be future-ready."
Police recovered huge amount of firecrackers on November 05 which were illegally stored in a residential area in Punjab's Jalandhar. Firecrackers were illegally stored in Pratap Bagh area. Police arrested owner of the godown in this regard. Further investigation is underway.
Railway Ministry had halted movement of trains in Punjab in view of farmers' protest on railway tracks. Railway Ministry spokesperson DJ Narain told ANI that the Railway Ministry is only seeking for an assurance from state government, as soon as it will be given, ministry will run the trains. DJ Narain said, "The railway ministry has written to the Punjab government multiple times to give an assurance on the security of railway tracks and railway guards. As soon as we get the assurance, we will run the trains because in current situation, it is not possible for us to run the trains. From the start we are in the favour of running trains but all we need is a clearance, an assurance from the state government."
Scientist of India Meteorological Department of Delhi, Kuldeep Srivastava informed that Delhi has recorded its lowest temperature in month of October since 1994. He said, "Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 12.5 degrees Celsius (at Safdarjung) today, the lowest in the month of October after 1994. The particulate matter (PM) is very poor in the national capital currently and air quality may deteriorate further in coming days."
Rain lashed several parts of Chennai on October 29. This led to severe waterlogging on the streets. Water also entered in the residential areas creating havoc in the daily lives. India Meteorological Department had predicted 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' in the city today.