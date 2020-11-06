Odisha sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik depicts tension over US elections with beach artwork
Friday, 6 November 2020 () With neither incumbent President Donald Trump nor his opponent Joe Biden yet receiving a clear majority in the US Elections, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik highlighted the dilemma of millions who are waiting eagerly for the final result on Friday.
Renowned artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a massive sand art on US elections 2020 at Puri beach in Odisha, India. With a question mark in his art, Sudarsan left art lovers amazed. Counting of votes is underway in the United States of America. So far, Joe Biden is racing ahead of Donald Trump with 253...
