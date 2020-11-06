Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Odisha sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik depicts tension over US elections with beach artwork

Mid-Day Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
With neither incumbent President Donald Trump nor his opponent Joe Biden yet receiving a clear majority in the US Elections, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik highlighted the dilemma of millions who are waiting eagerly for the final result on Friday.

Mr Pattnaik later also shared a photo of the sand art on his official...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand art on US elections grabs attention

Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand art on US elections grabs attention 01:01

 Renowned artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a massive sand art on US elections 2020 at Puri beach in Odisha, India. With a question mark in his art, Sudarsan left art lovers amazed. Counting of votes is underway in the United States of America. So far, Joe Biden is racing ahead of Donald Trump with 253...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

US Election results 2020: Sudarsan Pattnaik’s sand art on US elections grabs attention|Oneindia News [Video]

US Election results 2020: Sudarsan Pattnaik’s sand art on US elections grabs attention|Oneindia News

Renowned artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a massive sand art on US elections 2020 at Puri beach in Odisha, India. With a question mark in his art, Sudarsan left art lovers amazed. Counting of votes is..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:02Published
Indian sand artist depicts White House race [Video]

Indian sand artist depicts White House race

Renowned Indian sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik created a sand art depicting the White House race between Republican Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:35Published
Indian sand artist creates tribute to France after deadly Nice attack [Video]

Indian sand artist creates tribute to France after deadly Nice attack

Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Friday created a tribute to France after the country's recent deadly terrorist attacks.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:24Published