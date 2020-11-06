Global  
 

Bombay High Court to go on two-week Diwali vacation from November 8

Mid-Day Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
The Bombay High Court will go on Diwali vacation from November 8 to November 22, during which period vacation benches will conduct physical hearings on "extremely urgent matters".

According to an official notice, the High Court will have two division benches and two single-judge benches for the first week and one division...
0
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Dumka treasury case: Jharkhand HC defers bail plea of Lalu Yadav

Dumka treasury case: Jharkhand HC defers bail plea of Lalu Yadav 01:21

 In Dumka treasury case, Jharkhand High Court has deferred hearing of bail plea of former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav for November 27. Lalu Prasad Yadav's lawyer, Prabhat Kumar said, "CBI has asked for more time in the case. Jharkhand High Court has deferred for 27th November for the hearing of bail...

