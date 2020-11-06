Bombay High Court to go on two-week Diwali vacation from November 8

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Arnab Goswami moves HC; Sanjay Raut hits back at BJP l All the latest updates



Arnab Goswami has moved the Bombay High Court challenging his arrest in the 2018 suicide case of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother. Goswami was arrested on Wednesday morning for allegedly.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:54 Published 1 day ago Delhi Environment Minister on anti-crackers drive after SC order



Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai inspected cracker shops in Nai Sarak ahead of Diwali. As Supreme Court has banned the sale of pollution-causing crackers, 11 teams have been deployed to keep a.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:28 Published 3 days ago Family wants CBI findings to be kept confidential: Hathras victim's family lawyer



Lawyer of Hathras victim's family Seema Kushwaha informed that the family has demanded security until case completely concludes. "The victim's family has demanded that reports of CBI be kept.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:03 Published on October 12, 2020