Bombay High Court to go on two-week Diwali vacation from November 8
Friday, 6 November 2020 () The Bombay High Court will go on Diwali vacation from November 8 to November 22, during which period vacation benches will conduct physical hearings on "extremely urgent matters".
According to an official notice, the High Court will have two division benches and two single-judge benches for the first week and one division...
