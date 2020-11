You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bihar polls: Voting for Phase 2 underway; Rabri says ‘Mahagathbandhan’ winning



Voting for Phase 2 of Bihar assembly elections across 94 seats in 17 districts is underway. A total of 1,463 candidates are in the fray in this phase. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was seen at a polling booth.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:56 Published 4 days ago Bihar Assembly elections: CM Nitish Kumar casts his vote in Patna



Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar cast his vote in Patna on Nov 03 during second phase of Bihar Assembly elections. 1463 candidates are in fray for 94 seats across 17 districts of Bihar. Voting for 2nd.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:11 Published 4 days ago MP by-polls: BJP candidate Imarti Devi casts her vote



Madhya Pradesh by-polls elections are underway on Nov 03. BJP candidate for Dabra constituency, Imarti Devi visited temple before casting her vote. She cast her vote today at the polling booth number.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:01 Published 4 days ago