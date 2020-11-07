Global  
 

Bihar Assembly elections: Polling for third phase begins amid tight security

Mid-Day Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Polling for the third and final phase of Bihar Assembly elections began at 7 a.m. on Saturday amid tight security arrangements in 78 Assembly constituencies in 15 districts of the state.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for polling, as well as norms put in place to maintain social distancing in the wake of the...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Bihar Assembly elections: Voting for phase 3 begins

Bihar Assembly elections: Voting for phase 3 begins 02:12

 The voting for third and final phase of Bihar Assembly elections began on November 07 at 7 am. Voters of 78 constituencies queue at polling station to exercise their franchise. Voters were seen following COVID-19 protocol at polling booth. The voting results for 243 constituencies will be declared on...

