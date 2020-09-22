PM to address IIT-Delhi’s 51st convocation today

‘Your dreams will shape reality of India’: PM Modi at IIT Guwahati convocation
PM Modi addressed the convocation of IIT Guwahati through video conference. PM Modi said that the dreams of the youth will shape India’s reality in the days to come. ‘The future of a nation is what..
PM Modi virtually addresses 22nd convocation of IIT Guwahati
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the convocation of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati through video-conferencing on September 22. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Union..