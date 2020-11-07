Global  
 

Five years of OROP a momentous occasion: PM Modi

Saturday, 7 November 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the One Rank One Pension scheme for armed forces veterans was a historic step to ensure the well-being of our soldiers, as he greeted them on the fifth anniversary of his government's decision to implement OROP.
