Five years of OROP a momentous occasion: PM Modi

‘Give BJP a chance, promising sonar bangla in 5 years’: Home Minister Amit Shah



Launching a strong attack on Mamata Banerjee over "hollow promises" and "corruption", Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday expressed confidence that BJP will form government in West Bengal with over 200 seats in the next assembly polls and the party will turn the state into "Sonar Bangla" in five years. Amit Shah also slammed the Mamata Banerjee government over the law and order situation in the state and said the state "leads in the country when it comes to the killing of political workers". "Give a chance to Narendra Modi's leadership, we will make 'Sonar Bangla' (Golden Bengal) within five years. Our aim is the development of West Bengal," he said. The Home Minister said that hopes of people of the state have turned into despair and anger towards the ruling party in the state. West Bengal is slated to go for assembly polls next year.

