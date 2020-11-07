Countdown for launch of Indian rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle in progress
Saturday, 7 November 2020 () The countdown for the Saturday evening launch of the Indian rocket, Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C49 (PSLV-C49), carrying the country's radar imaging satellite and nine other foreign satellites is progressing well with the fuelling of second and fourth stage completed, said Indian space agency. According to Indian Space...
The Indian Space Research Organisation on Saturday successfully launched PSLV-C49 carrying India's latest earth observation satellite and nine customer satellites from the spaceport in Sriharikota. The rocket injected all the ten satellites into their intended orbit. The rocket Polar Satellite Launch...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in the western sector. While addressing the soldiers, PM said that if anyone cast evil eye..
Around 7-8 Pakistan Army soldiers were killed, and 10-12 were injured after Indian Army retaliated to the ceasefire violations done by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on..