Countdown for launch of Indian rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle in progress

Mid-Day Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
The countdown for the Saturday evening launch of the Indian rocket, Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C49 (PSLV-C49), carrying the country's radar imaging satellite and nine other foreign satellites is progressing well with the fuelling of second and fourth stage completed, said Indian space agency. According to Indian Space...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: ISRO's first launch since lockdown: Earth observation satellite PSLV-C49 lifts off successfully

ISRO's first launch since lockdown: Earth observation satellite PSLV-C49 lifts off successfully 00:58

 The Indian Space Research Organisation on Saturday successfully launched PSLV-C49 carrying India's latest earth observation satellite and nine customer satellites from the spaceport in Sriharikota. The rocket injected all the ten satellites into their intended orbit. The rocket Polar Satellite Launch...

