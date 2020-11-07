Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Watch Zee News Maha Exit poll to know mood of voters

Zee News Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
The last phase of polling in 78 assembly seats in the keenly contested Bihar assembly election 2020 will conclude at 6 PM on Saturday (November 7, 2020). All eyes will now be on what exit poll predictions and which party or alliance will finally emerge winner in the high-stake electoral battle in the state.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: Exit poll for voters

Exit poll for voters 01:31

 An exit poll of Florida voters is giving us more insight, into what was important to voters in our state this election.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

US Election Results 2020: Biden expands lead but Trump remains defiant|Oneindia News [Video]

US Election Results 2020: Biden expands lead but Trump remains defiant|Oneindia News

Polling for 78 assembly seats is underway in the third and last phase of assembly election in Bihar. Seemanchal, Kosi, Mithila and Tirhut regions comprise the seats for polls in the final round. Goa..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:37Published
Bihar Polls: Voting underway in the last phase in 78 assembly seats|Oneindia News [Video]

Bihar Polls: Voting underway in the last phase in 78 assembly seats|Oneindia News

Polling is underway in 78 assembly segments of Bihar in the third and final phase of state elections on Saturday in which 2.35 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of 1,204 candidates. Voting..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:38Published
Bihar polls: Politicos exercise their franchise [Video]

Bihar polls: Politicos exercise their franchise

As the voting for the third phase of the Bihar Assembly polls began, RJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmad Ashfaque Karim on November 7 cast his vote at polling station in Katihar. Subhashini Raj Rao the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:35Published