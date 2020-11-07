|
|
Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh expecting their FIRST baby; Drashti Dhami, Karan Tacker, Disha Parmar flood the couple with congratulatory messages
Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Ishqbaaaz actor Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee Parekh are expecting their first wife. Congratulations have flooded the couple
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Mena Suvari expecting first child at 41
The 41-year-old American Beauty star is expecting her first child with her husband Michael Hope, revealing the couple's son is due in the spring.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
|
|
|