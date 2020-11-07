'Focus on quality, never compromise': PM Modi's advice to IIT Delhi graduates
Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday advised IIT-Delhi graduates to focus on quality and make their innovations work on a mass scale while building long-term trust in the market.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday advised IIT-Delhi graduates to focus on quality and make their innovations work on a mass scale while building long-term trust in the market.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha takes oath as new Chief Information CommissionerA three-member panel headed by PM Modi and including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, had..
DNA
Technology to play most significant role in post COVID world: PM Modi at IIT Convocation Ceremony
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:27Published
IIT Delhi Public research university located in Delhi