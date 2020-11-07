Global  
 

'Focus on quality, never compromise': PM Modi's advice to IIT Delhi graduates

DNA Saturday, 7 November 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday advised IIT-Delhi graduates to focus on quality and make their innovations work on a mass scale while building long-term trust in the market.
Technology to play most significant role in post COVID world: PM Modi at IIT Convocation Ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 07 addressed the 51st Annual Convocation of IIT (Indian Institutes of Technology), through video conferencing. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal also attended the event. Speaking at the ceremony PM said, "Technology will play the most significant role in post COVID world. It has changed the way things are being conducted today. Virtual reality is becoming the working reality now."

