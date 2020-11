You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bihar Polls: Voting underway in the last phase in 78 assembly seats|Oneindia News



Polling is underway in 78 assembly segments of Bihar in the third and final phase of state elections on Saturday in which 2.35 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of 1,204 candidates. Voting.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:38 Published 7 hours ago Bihar polls: Politicos exercise their franchise



As the voting for the third phase of the Bihar Assembly polls began, RJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmad Ashfaque Karim on November 7 cast his vote at polling station in Katihar. Subhashini Raj Rao the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:35 Published 7 hours ago Bihar Assembly elections: Voting for phase 3 begins



The voting for third and final phase of Bihar Assembly elections began on November 07 at 7 am. Voters of 78 constituencies queue at polling station to exercise their franchise. Voters were seen.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:12 Published 12 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Watch Zee News Maha Exit poll to know mood of voters The last phase of polling in 78 assembly seats in the keenly contested Bihar assembly election 2020 will conclude at 6 PM on Saturday (November 7, 2020). All...

Zee News 5 hours ago