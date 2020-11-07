Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bihar election exit polls results 2020 Live Updates: Today's Chanakya, Axis India, CVoter - all exit poll results

DNA Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Bihar election Exit Polls results 2020 live update: The third and final voting phase in Bihar Assembly Election has finished. Exit polls related to Bihar assembly elections have started coming in. You can see the report of exit poll Bihar 2020 conducted by various survey agencies here.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: Exit polls reveal most important issues this election

Exit polls reveal most important issues this election 00:26

 Exit polls show what issues were of most concern to voters in the 2020 election.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bihar Bihar State in Eastern India

Times Now C-Voter Exit Poll predicts hung assembly, gives slight edge to Mahagathbandhan

 DNAIndia.com appeals to its readers to consider the exit poll as only an estimate. Only after counting of votes on November 10 will the final result of the Bihar..
DNA
Polling station in Supaul deserted as locals boycott elections [Video]

Polling station in Supaul deserted as locals boycott elections

A polling station in Supaul wears a deserted look as locals have decided to boycott elections. They demonstrated against state government. Locals allege lack of development in the area. Polling for last phase of assembly elections is underway for 78 seats in Bihar.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published
'Self-made' temporary bridge in Darbhanga helps locals to cast vote [Video]

'Self-made' temporary bridge in Darbhanga helps locals to cast vote

'Self-made' temporary bridge in Bihar's Darbhanga helped locals to cast their vote during Assembly Elections. Temporary bridge has eased movement across the river.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:44Published

Exit poll Poll of voters taken after they exit polling stations


2020 Bihar Legislative Assembly election 2020 Bihar Legislative Assembly election Bihar state assembly election 2020

BJP Bihar manifesto: Free Covid vaccine; focus on jobs & l Key details [Video]

BJP Bihar manifesto: Free Covid vaccine; focus on jobs & l Key details

The BJP has released its manifesto for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Election and the focus seems to be on jobs, healthcare and the education sector. The manifesto was released by Union Finance Minister and BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman and senior leaders Bhupender Yadav, Nityanand Rai, Ashwini Choubey, and Pramod Kumar. The BJP promised to provide free Covid vaccination to all in the state once it was developed. The manifesto comes a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi hits the campaign trail. The BJP's manifesto speaks about the Prime Minister's vision of making 'Atmanirbhar Bihar'. The party has also promised to provide medical, engineering and technical education in Hindi and promised to appoint 3 lakh new teachers across different levels in the next year. This comes as the Mahagathbandhan in its manifesto has promised 10 lakh jobs in its very first cabinet meet if elected to power. Bihar will vote in three phases between October 28th and November 7th. The results will be announced on 10th of November. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:25Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bihar Polls: Bedridden man brought on cot to caste vote in Katihar, Watch the video | Oneindia News [Video]

Bihar Polls: Bedridden man brought on cot to caste vote in Katihar, Watch the video | Oneindia News

Taking seriously the importance of casting votes, an old man was brought to a polling booth in Katihar on a cot by his family members. Polling for 3rd and final phase of Bihar elections is underway..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:02Published
Bihar polls: Colourful polling booth displays Madhubani artwork in Saharsa [Video]

Bihar polls: Colourful polling booth displays Madhubani artwork in Saharsa

To attract more voters, district administration decorated a polling booth in Bihar's Saharsa with Madhubani artwork on November 07. The booth also has specially-designed corner for kids. DM Kaushal..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:24Published
US Election Results 2020: Biden expands lead but Trump remains defiant|Oneindia News [Video]

US Election Results 2020: Biden expands lead but Trump remains defiant|Oneindia News

Polling for 78 assembly seats is underway in the third and last phase of assembly election in Bihar. Seemanchal, Kosi, Mithila and Tirhut regions comprise the seats for polls in the final round. Goa..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Bihar election exit polls results 2020 Live Updates: Today's Chanakya, Axis India, CVoter - all exit poll results

 Bihar election Exit Polls results 2020 live update: The third and final voting phase in Bihar Assembly Election has finished. Exit polls related to Bihar...
DNA Also reported by •Zee News

Exit polls predict Tejashwi Yadav as CM, Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar

 While victory and defeat in the Bihar assembly election 2020 will be decided on November 10, but if exit poll predictions are to be believed then Tejashwi...
Zee News

BJP to win 17 out of 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh bypolls, exit poll predicts

 The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh is expected to win 17 of the 28 seats on which bypolls were conducted earlier this week. The...
IndiaTimes