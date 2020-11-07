Bihar election exit polls results 2020 Live Updates: Today's Chanakya, Axis India, CVoter - all exit poll results
Bihar election Exit Polls results 2020 live update: The third and final voting phase in Bihar Assembly Election has finished. Exit polls related to Bihar assembly elections have started coming in. You can see the report of exit poll Bihar 2020 conducted by various survey agencies here.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Bihar State in Eastern India
Times Now C-Voter Exit Poll predicts hung assembly, gives slight edge to MahagathbandhanDNAIndia.com appeals to its readers to consider the exit poll as only an estimate. Only after counting of votes on November 10 will the final result of the Bihar..
DNA
Polling station in Supaul deserted as locals boycott elections
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12Published
'Self-made' temporary bridge in Darbhanga helps locals to cast vote
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:44Published
Exit poll Poll of voters taken after they exit polling stations
2020 Bihar Legislative Assembly election Bihar state assembly election 2020
BJP Bihar manifesto: Free Covid vaccine; focus on jobs & l Key details
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:25Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources