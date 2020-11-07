Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Times Now C-Voter Exit Poll predicts hung assembly, gives slight edge to Mahagathbandhan

DNA Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
DNAIndia.com appeals to its readers to consider the exit poll as only an estimate. Only after counting of votes on November 10 will the final result of the Bihar election.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Times Now Times Now Indian English language news channel


Mahagathbandhan (Bihar) Indian political party

ABP CVoter exit poll gives Mahagathbandhan's Tejashwi Yadav edge over Nitish's NDA

 According to the ABP Cvoter exit poll the National Democratic Alliance is projected to get 104-128 seats.
DNA
'Mehangai Daayan' turns 'Bhaujai' for BJP: Tejashwi's attack on skyrocketing onion prices [Video]

'Mehangai Daayan' turns 'Bhaujai' for BJP: Tejashwi's attack on skyrocketing onion prices

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP over rising onion prices, RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's face for Bihar assembly polls, Tejashwi Yadav said even though onion prices have hit century, the government doesn't seem to care. Tejashwi reminded BJP of its hard stance against rising onion prices when the party was in opposition, adding that for BJP, 'Mehangai Dayan' has turned into 'Bhaujai'.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published
‘Those who only work for their families…’: PM Modi slams opposition in Bihar [Video]

‘Those who only work for their families…’: PM Modi slams opposition in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the opposition during his rally in Araria, Bihar. PM Modi reiterated his ‘double yuvraj’ attack on the opposition and said that people of Bihar know who want to work for the state and who want to work for their own families. In a direct attack on the RJD and the Congress, PM Modi said that dynastic politics has lost and democracy thrived in Bihar. ‘People of Bihar have rejected jungle raj and 'double Yuvraj' concept. Those who robbed Bihar in the past, still eyeing Bihar,’ PM Modi said. He said that while the last decade was about fulfilling basic necessities, the next will be about fulfilling aspirations of the people of the state. PM Modi’s rally comes as phase 2 of Bihar assembly elections is underway in 94 constituencies. The third & final phase is scheduled to be held on 7th of November while the result will be declared on 10th of November. The Nitish Kumar led NDA is fighting for another term and their main challenger is the RJD led Mahagathbandhan. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:58Published

Bihar Bihar State in Eastern India

Bihar election exit polls results 2020 Live Updates: Today's Chanakya, Axis India, CVoter - all exit poll results

 Bihar election Exit Polls results 2020 live update: The third and final voting phase in Bihar Assembly Election has finished. Exit polls related to Bihar..
DNA
Polling station in Supaul deserted as locals boycott elections [Video]

Polling station in Supaul deserted as locals boycott elections

A polling station in Supaul wears a deserted look as locals have decided to boycott elections. They demonstrated against state government. Locals allege lack of development in the area. Polling for last phase of assembly elections is underway for 78 seats in Bihar.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published
'Self-made' temporary bridge in Darbhanga helps locals to cast vote [Video]

'Self-made' temporary bridge in Darbhanga helps locals to cast vote

'Self-made' temporary bridge in Bihar's Darbhanga helped locals to cast their vote during Assembly Elections. Temporary bridge has eased movement across the river.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Times Now C-Voter Exit Poll predicts hung assembly, gives slight edge to Mahagathbandhan

 Exit polls for Bihar assembly elections have started coming. This time AAJ TAK exit poll, ABP News exit poll, Republic India exit poll, India TV exit poll, News...
DNA