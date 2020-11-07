Times Now C-Voter Exit Poll predicts hung assembly, gives slight edge to Mahagathbandhan

‘Those who only work for their families…’: PM Modi slams opposition in Bihar



Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the opposition during his rally in Araria, Bihar. PM Modi reiterated his ‘double yuvraj’ attack on the opposition and said that people of Bihar know who want to work for the state and who want to work for their own families. In a direct attack on the RJD and the Congress, PM Modi said that dynastic politics has lost and democracy thrived in Bihar. ‘People of Bihar have rejected jungle raj and 'double Yuvraj' concept. Those who robbed Bihar in the past, still eyeing Bihar,’ PM Modi said. He said that while the last decade was about fulfilling basic necessities, the next will be about fulfilling aspirations of the people of the state. PM Modi’s rally comes as phase 2 of Bihar assembly elections is underway in 94 constituencies. The third & final phase is scheduled to be held on 7th of November while the result will be declared on 10th of November. The Nitish Kumar led NDA is fighting for another term and their main challenger is the RJD led Mahagathbandhan. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:58 Published now