3 terrorists neutralised; captain, two security personnel killed in J&K's Machil encounter

Thousands participate in recruitment drive of BSF, CISF in J-K's Budgam



Border Security Force (BSF) held second round of recruitment process in form of written test on Oct 18 for the post of constable in BSF and CISF for youth from 22 districts of J-K and Ladakh. Thousands Kashmiri youth participated in the recruitment drive in Budgam. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing norm was followed at the test center. After physical test, 5,151 male and 438 female candidates were found fit to appear for the written test today.

Credit: ANI Duration: 03:10 Published on January 1, 1970