3 terrorists neutralised; captain, two security personnel killed in J&K's Machil encounter

IndiaTimes Sunday, 8 November 2020
At least three security force personnel, including a Captain, lost their lives and three terrorists have been neutralised during the Machil encounter in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. Earlier today, a constable, Sudip Sarkar, was killed during the encounter. Border Security Force, said, "Constable Sudip Sarkar lost his life during the operation in Machil Sector.
