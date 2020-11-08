3 terrorists neutralised; captain, two security personnel killed in J&K's Machil encounter
Sunday, 8 November 2020 () At least three security force personnel, including a Captain, lost their lives and three terrorists have been neutralised during the Machil encounter in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. Earlier today, a constable, Sudip Sarkar, was killed during the encounter. Border Security Force, said, "Constable Sudip Sarkar lost his life during the operation in Machil Sector.
Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on November 08 assured that District Development Council elections will be conducted in safe and secure manner. "We will ensure that the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections will be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir in a safe and secure manner. Security arrangements are being made for the same," said DGP Singh ahead of DDC elections.
In a bid to promote a culture of hygiene among women in J-K, a Kashmiri woman, Irfana Zargar, is placing sanitary kits for free in public washroom in Srinagar. Irfana installs homemade 'Eva Safety Door' sanitary napkin kits for women and young girls in public washroom which lack such facility. Sanitary kits include sanitisers, baby diapers and wet tissues along with the sanitary pads. Irfana manages things from her own pocket so that women and young girls can get benefit from this kit.
Border Security Force (BSF) organised a free medical camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. Medical camp was organised under their civic action plan. It was held on November 02 in Basoni Village area. People in large numbers visited the medical camp for free health check up. Free medicines were also provided by the doctors to them.
Border Security Force (BSF) held second round of recruitment process in form of written test on Oct 18 for the post of constable in BSF and CISF for youth from 22 districts of J-K and Ladakh. Thousands Kashmiri youth participated in the recruitment drive in Budgam. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing norm was followed at the test center. After physical test, 5,151 male and 438 female candidates were found fit to appear for the written test today.