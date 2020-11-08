Global  
 

Demonetisation help reduce black money: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Mid-Day Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Even as the opposition Congress mounted an attack on the central government on the fourth anniversary of demonetisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended it by saying the measure helped reduce black money.

"Demonetisation helped reduce black money, increase tax compliance and formalisation and gave a boost to...
News video: 'AatmaNirbhar' not just vision but well-planned economic strategy: PM Modi

'AatmaNirbhar' not just vision but well-planned economic strategy: PM Modi 01:52

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 05 addressed the Virtual Global Investor Roundtable Conference via video conference. He said that India's quest to become 'AatmaNirbhar' is not just a vision but a well-planned economic strategy. Terming it a strategy he said, "A strategy that aims to use...

Demonetisation helped reduce black money, increased tax compliance, gave boost to transparency, says Modi

 Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi listed the beneficial outcomes of demonetisation.
