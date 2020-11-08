Demonetisation help reduce black money: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Sunday, 8 November 2020 () Even as the opposition Congress mounted an attack on the central government on the fourth anniversary of demonetisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended it by saying the measure helped reduce black money.
"Demonetisation helped reduce black money, increase tax compliance and formalisation and gave a boost to...
