Licences issued for sale of firecrackers in Delhi suspended
The decisions by the Delhi police comes after the air quality in Delhi-NCR deteriorated to extreme levels. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi remained in the 'severe' category even on Sunday, November 8.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital
France-based NRI brings ashes of COVID-19 patients to India for their families
Credit: ANI Duration: 03:23Published
JP Nadda chairs meeting of BJP General Secretaries, all Morcha Presidents in Delhi
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:01Published
As Delhi reels under third wave of COVID-19, long queues witnessed at Rajiv Chowk metro stationEarlier in the week, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the third wave of COVID-19 has started in the national capital.
DNA
Air quality index measure of pollution
Delhiites wake up to hazy skies, air quality 'very poor'
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:36Published
Delhi-NCR gasp for air with AQI at 'very poor' category, CJI asks Centre to ensure no smogThe Supreme Court on Friday, asked the Centre to ensure there is no smog in the national capital and adjoining areas. 'There are many commissions, brains..
DNA
Delhi-NCR chokes as air quality reaches 'severe' category, AQI crosses 500-mark in DelhiDelhi on Thursday recorded the worst air quality index since November 14, 2019 as the AQI level at several places remained above 500.
DNA
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources