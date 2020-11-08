Global  
 

Licences issued for sale of firecrackers in Delhi suspended

DNA Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
The decisions by the Delhi police comes after the air quality in Delhi-NCR deteriorated to extreme levels. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi remained in the 'severe' category even on Sunday, November 8.
Delhi air quality in 'very poor' category; SC asks Centre to ensure no smog

Delhi air quality in 'very poor' category; SC asks Centre to ensure no smog

 Air quality in Delhi-NCR remains in the very poor category. Delhi government has banned all kinds of firecrackers from 7th to the 30th of November. The Supreme Court has also asked the Centre to ensure there is no smog in the capital. Meanwhile, the Centre has appointed former Chief Secretary of...

