Namrata Shirodkar shares a stunning candid picture of Mahesh Babu enjoying a beach-view with Sitara from their vacation

Bollywood Life Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Mahesh Babu jetted off for a vacation with wife-Namrata Shirodkar and kids, Gautam and Sitara Ghattamaneni. Namrata who is quite active on social media shared a beautiful picture of a candid father-daughter moment. Read more to check out the picture.
