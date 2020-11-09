Delhi gasps for clean air as air quality remains 'severe' for fifth consecutive day
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital
COVID-19 cases are at peak in Delhi: Health Minister Jain
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:11Published
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new Covid-19 casesSeventy-nine per cent of the 45,903 new Covid-19 cases are from 10 states and UTs, with Delhi overtaking Maharashtra and Kerala by reporting 7,745 infections in..
IndiaTimes
NGT bans firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, cities with poor air quality l Key details
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:18Published
BJP Yuva Morcha launches campaign to curb air pollution in Delhi
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:05Published
Air quality index measure of pollution
Thick smog envelopes Delhi, air quality in 'severe' category
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:31Published
Indian Institutes of Technology Autonomous Indian public engineering institute group
Technology to play most significant role in post COVID world: PM Modi at IIT Convocation Ceremony
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:27Published
Commission constituted to curb pollution; officials from Delhi, Haryana, UP, Rajasthan, Punjab includedUnion Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Friday that Mukesh Khare of IIT, Ramesh KJ, former Director-General of Metrological Department, Arvind Kumar Nautiyal,..
DNA
IIT- Kharagpur's 'COVIRAP' testing device gets approval from ICMR
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:46Published
Gurgaon City
Gurugram: Highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases, 704 new infections recordedGurugram has recorded more than 500 Covid cases on four out of six days this month. In the last seven days, the district has averaged 536 positive tests per day.
DNA
Jailed over rape & murder, Dera chief got day’s parole ‘secretly’Haryana’s BJP-JJP coalition government, led by CM Manohar Lal Khattar, granted Gurmeet Ram Rahim, the controversial head of Dera Sacha Sauda, a day’s parole..
IndiaTimes
Even before Diwali Delhi-NCR suffocates as AQI level touches 999 markWhile in Delhi the AQI level was recorded at 874, it exceeded 999 in Noida, whereas in Ghaziabad the AQI level reached 767 mark. Air quality index in Greater..
DNA
Noida City in Uttar Pradesh, India
Shocking: 40-year-old man rapes 11-year-old daughter in NoidaThe Delhi police registered a case under Section 376 of IPC and transferred the matter to Noida.
DNA
Noida woman commits suicide along with 4-year-old childThe woman was alone in the house with her child when she took the extreme step while her husband was away for work in Moradabad. The Noida police has informed..
DNA
National Capital Region (India) Region in India
Delhi air quality in ‘very poor’ category; SC asks Centre to ensure no smog
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:14Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources