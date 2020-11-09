Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Delhi gasps for clean air as air quality remains 'severe' for fifth consecutive day

DNA Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
At Delhi's IIT, the AQI was recorded at 476, 433 in Ayanagar and 489 at Mathura Road. NCR areas also recorded severe AQI with 527 in Noida and 439 in Gurugram.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: Heavy smog In Delhi as air quality remains in ‘severe’ category

Watch: Heavy smog In Delhi as air quality remains in ‘severe’ category 01:58

 Air quality in the national capital remained in the sever category for the fifth consecutive day. A thick layer of smog enveloped many parts of the capital and adjoining areas. NMany Visibility was low due to the smog and traffic was also slow in many parts in the early morning. Neighbouring cities...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

COVID-19 cases are at peak in Delhi: Health Minister Jain [Video]

COVID-19 cases are at peak in Delhi: Health Minister Jain

COVID-19 cases in Delhi are at peak now and it can last for 4-5 days, informed Health Minister Satyendar Jain on November 09. "It seems Delhi COVID-19 cases are at peak now and experts say it can last for 4-5 days. Delhi's overall death ratio is 1.59%. Many people aren't wearing masks. Most cases are from working class. We have increased 110 ICU beds in govt hospitals," said Health Minister Jain on the rise of COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:11Published

Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new Covid-19 cases

 Seventy-nine per cent of the 45,903 new Covid-19 cases are from 10 states and UTs, with Delhi overtaking Maharashtra and Kerala by reporting 7,745 infections in..
IndiaTimes
NGT bans firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, cities with poor air quality l Key details [Video]

NGT bans firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, cities with poor air quality l Key details

The National Green Tribunal has imposed a total ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in the National Capital Region from midnight of November 9 to midnight of November 30. The order comes as air quality in Delhi & the National Capital Region remained in the ‘severe’ category for the fifth consecutive day. The NGT order directed that the order will also apply to all cities and towns in the country where the average of ambient air quality during November, falls under 'poor' or worse category. The NGT has however allowed the sale & use of green crackers, which are considered to be less polluting, in cities and towns where air quality is ‘moderate’, and restricted the timing of use to two hours as specified by the state ‘due to Covid’. The order comes after many states had ordered a ban on sale & use of firecrackers due to the dip in air quality & its potential to aggravate the Covid situation. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:18Published
BJP Yuva Morcha launches campaign to curb air pollution in Delhi [Video]

BJP Yuva Morcha launches campaign to curb air pollution in Delhi

In a bid to spread awareness about conservation of the environment, BJP Yuva Morcha organised 'Atal Sankalp Cycle Yatra' from Sadaiv Atal Samadhi to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Shaheedi Park. Several BJP leaders including BJYM president Tejasvi Surya and Meenakashi Lekhi took part in the rally. BJP Yuva Morcha also took pledge to plant 1 lakh saplings in parts of Delhi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:05Published

Air quality index Air quality index measure of pollution

Thick smog envelopes Delhi, air quality in 'severe' category [Video]

Thick smog envelopes Delhi, air quality in 'severe' category

No respite for Delhiites, as Air Quality Index was in 'severe' category in parts of national capital on November 9. In Anand Vihar the AQI stood at 448, in ITO 470, RK Puram 463 all in 'severe' category. 'Severe' air quality "affects healthy people and impacts those with existing diseases", as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). To control air pollution, Delhi Govt announced ban ahead of Diwali.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:31Published

Indian Institutes of Technology Indian Institutes of Technology Autonomous Indian public engineering institute group

Technology to play most significant role in post COVID world: PM Modi at IIT Convocation Ceremony [Video]

Technology to play most significant role in post COVID world: PM Modi at IIT Convocation Ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 07 addressed the 51st Annual Convocation of IIT (Indian Institutes of Technology), through video conferencing. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal also attended the event. Speaking at the ceremony PM said, "Technology will play the most significant role in post COVID world. It has changed the way things are being conducted today. Virtual reality is becoming the working reality now."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:27Published

Commission constituted to curb pollution; officials from Delhi, Haryana, UP, Rajasthan, Punjab included

 Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Friday that Mukesh Khare of IIT, Ramesh KJ, former Director-General of Metrological Department, Arvind Kumar Nautiyal,..
DNA
IIT- Kharagpur's 'COVIRAP' testing device gets approval from ICMR [Video]

IIT- Kharagpur's 'COVIRAP' testing device gets approval from ICMR

Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur researchers claimed that 'COVIRAP,' the diagnostic device developed by them has been successfully validated for its efficacy in COVID-19 detection by ICMR. The IIT said that various commercial units have already approached them for technology licensing. "ICMR has granted certification for this COVID Diagnostic Test after rigorous testing with patient samples," said research team. The test has been designed to be easy to conduct and affordable as well and can produce results within 1 hour. This method implements a highly reliable and accurate molecular diagnostic procedure that can be conducted in ultra-low-cost portable device unit developed by IIT Kharagpur research team. The results are rendered via a custom-made mobile application for dissemination.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:46Published

Gurgaon Gurgaon City

Gurugram: Highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases, 704 new infections recorded

 Gurugram has recorded more than 500 Covid cases on four out of six days this month. In the last seven days, the district has averaged 536 positive tests per day.
DNA

Jailed over rape & murder, Dera chief got day’s parole ‘secretly’

 Haryana’s BJP-JJP coalition government, led by CM Manohar Lal Khattar, granted Gurmeet Ram Rahim, the controversial head of Dera Sacha Sauda, a day’s parole..
IndiaTimes

Even before Diwali Delhi-NCR suffocates as AQI level touches 999 mark

 While in Delhi the AQI level was recorded at 874, it exceeded 999 in Noida, whereas in Ghaziabad the AQI level reached 767 mark. Air quality index in Greater..
DNA

Noida Noida City in Uttar Pradesh, India

Shocking: 40-year-old man rapes 11-year-old daughter in Noida

 The Delhi police registered a case under Section 376 of IPC and transferred the matter to Noida.
DNA

Noida woman commits suicide along with 4-year-old child

 The woman was alone in the house with her child when she took the extreme step while her husband was away for work in Moradabad. The Noida police has informed..
DNA

National Capital Region (India) National Capital Region (India) Region in India

Delhi air quality in ‘very poor’ category; SC asks Centre to ensure no smog [Video]

Delhi air quality in ‘very poor’ category; SC asks Centre to ensure no smog

Air quality in Delhi-NCR remains in the very poor category. Delhi government has banned all kinds of firecrackers from 7th to the 30th of November. The Supreme Court has also asked the Centre to ensure there is no smog in the capital. Meanwhile, the Centre has appointed former Chief Secretary of Delhi M M Kutty chairperson of the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the committee would work with all states to curb air pollution in North India. Delhi and neighbouring areas usually witness a sharp dip in air quality during winter with the peak being post diwali. On Thursday, the city's air quality had dropped to the worst levels since November last year. Experts said unfavourable meteorological conditions - calm winds and low temperatures - and smoke from farm fires in neighbouring states pushed the air quality index to the ‘severe’ zone on Thursday, the first time since January. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:14Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Flouting COVID norms, air pollution are prime factors for maximum infections: Senior Doctor [Video]

Flouting COVID norms, air pollution are prime factors for maximum infections: Senior Doctor

Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj Interventional Cardiologist Dr Manoj Kumar showed his concerns over national capital recorded 6,953 fresh coronavirus cases and 79 deaths on November 07. He..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:25Published
DRDO hospital treating patients free of cost amid rising COVID cases in Delhi [Video]

DRDO hospital treating patients free of cost amid rising COVID cases in Delhi

As coronavirus cases in the national capital surge once again, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID Hospital continues to treat virus infected patients free of cost. This COVID hospital at Ulan Batar Marg is..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:39Published
Delhi govt bans crackers ahead of Diwali, locals call it a 'good decision' [Video]

Delhi govt bans crackers ahead of Diwali, locals call it a 'good decision'

As air quality is continuously deteriorating in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requested Delhiites to not burn crackers this Diwali. Locals have welcomed state government's decision of banning..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Elderly couple found murdered in Greater Noida housing society, probe underway

 An elderly couple has been found murdered in a housing society in Greater Noida West on Wednesday. Bodies of both the couple were found lying in a pool of blood...
Zee News Also reported by •DNAIndian Express

Delhi gasps for clean air as air quality remains 'severe' for fifth consecutive day

 At Delhi's IIT, the AQI was recorded at 476, 433 in Ayanagar and 489 at Mathura Road. NCR areas also recorded severe AQI with 527 in Noida and 439 in Gurugram.
DNA Also reported by •Zee News

Even before Diwali Delhi-NCR suffocates as AQI level touches 999 mark

 While in Delhi the AQI level was recorded at 874, it exceeded 999 in Noida, whereas in Ghaziabad the AQI level reached 767 mark. Air quality index in Greater...
DNA