Pune: Duo purchase flat & gold with cash stolen from ATMs Monday, 9 November 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

The Pimpri Chinchwad crime branch’s investigation into the last month’s arrest of two engineers on the charge of tampering and stealing cash from ATMs revealed that they invested a part of the stolen amount in the purchase of a MHADA flat and buying gold items. 👓 View full article

IndiaTimes 22 hours ago





