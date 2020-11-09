Global  
 

Pune: Duo purchase flat & gold with cash stolen from ATMs

IndiaTimes Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
The Pimpri Chinchwad crime branch’s investigation into the last month’s arrest of two engineers on the charge of tampering and stealing cash from ATMs revealed that they invested a part of the stolen amount in the purchase of a MHADA flat and buying gold items.
Pune: Two engineers held for stealing cash from ATM

 Arrested suspects invested part of cash stolen from ATMs in buying flat, gold, paying hospital bills
