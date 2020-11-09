Sonia and Rahul Gandhi hail Joe Biden, Kamala Harris on their election victories
Monday, 9 November 2020 () Congress President Sonia Gandhi has extended her warmest congratulations and also on behalf of the party to Joe Biden on his election as the 46th US President as well as Kamala Harris on her election as the next Vice-President.
"Under the wise and mature leadership of President-elect Biden and Vice-President-elect Harris,...
Lucas Jackson/Reuters Biden and Harris' Twitter bios now say "President-Elect" and "Vice President-Elect of the United States," respectively. With their victory, Biden and Harris will begin to prepare to settle into the White House against the backdrop of President Donald Trump potentially refusing...