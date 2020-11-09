Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Samantha Akkineni's reply to a fan asking her to divorce Naga Chaitanya is savage yet sweet

Bollywood Life Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
A fan asked Samantha Akkineni to divorce Naga Chaitanya and the Majili actress had a savage yet sweet response for him. Read more the see what Sam has to say to the fan.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Samantha Akkineni's reply to fan who asked her to divorce Naga Chaitanya will leave you in splits

 Samantha Akkineni gave the wittiest answer to the fan who wanted her to divorce her best friend and husband Naga Chaitanya
DNA