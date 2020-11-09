Tejashwi Yadav declared 'CM Of Bihar' day before Bihar election results on his birthday
Bihar Election (Chunav) Result Latest News: The results of the Bihar assembly elections are due tomorrow, but Tejashwi Yadav has become the CM of the state today. Today is Tejashwi's birthday as well, and people are calling him the next CM of the state on social media. In most exit polls, the grand alliance has shown an edge.
