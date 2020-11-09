Tejashwi Yadav declared 'CM Of Bihar' day before Bihar election results on his birthday

MP bypolls explained: What’s at stake for Shivraj Chouhan & Kamal Nath



28 assembly seats are up for grabs in Madhya Pradesh and it’s a battle of prestige for CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former CM Kamal Nath and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. The by-elections in Madhya Pradesh were necessitated after 22 MLAs of the erstwhile Congress government switched over to the BJP in March this year, leading to the fall of Kamal Nath's 15-month-old government. Three other Congress MLAs followed later and joined the BJP. Another three seats in the Assembly are vacant due to the deaths of incumbent MLAs. The bypolls will decide whether Shivraj Chouhan retains the Chief Minister’s post or whether Kamal Nath will make a comeback. BJP needs to win 9 out of 28 seats to get a majority in the house while Congress faces an uphill task. The Congress has to win at least 21 seats in order to give itself the chance to bargain with the BSP, SP and Independent MLAs, and has to win on all 28 seats if it wants to reach the halfway mark. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:27 Published now