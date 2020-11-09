PM Modi to unveil life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda on JNU campus
A statement by the University read, PM Modi, will through video conferencing unveil the life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda installed in the University campus on November 12, at 6:30 pm. The unveiling of the statue will be preceded by a programme on Swami Vivekananda from 5:30 pm onwards.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Swami Vivekananda Indian Hindu monk and philosopher (1863-1902)
University Academic institution for further education
Jawaharlal Nehru University Public central university in New Delhi, India
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
