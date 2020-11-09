Global  
 

PM Modi to unveil life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda on JNU campus

IndiaTimes Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
A statement by the University read, PM Modi, will through video conferencing unveil the life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda installed in the University campus on November 12, at 6:30 pm. The unveiling of the statue will be preceded by a programme on Swami Vivekananda from 5:30 pm onwards.
