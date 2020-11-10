Bihar Election Results 2020: Here's how to check realtime poll results on EC's website, mobile app
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 () The Election Commission will be releasing the Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020 today and interested people can look for the results at the Election Commission of India's (ECI) official website -- https://results.eci.gov.in/.
On the last day of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections, exit poll predictions were released by various agencies and media organisations. The projections varied from a clear victory for the Opposition Mahagathbandhan to a close race with the ruling NDA coalition. But one common conclusion was the...
After three rounds of voting for 243 Assembly constituencies in Bihar, preparations for the counting day are underway. Bihar Chief Electoral Officer, HR Srinivasa on the preparations said that sufficient security force has been deployed to prevent any fiasco. He further explained about the tier-3 level security to be deployed at counting centers. HR Srinivasa said, "Election Commission of India has provided us with 19 companies of paramilitary force to guard all our strong rooms. So they formed the inner most core of the counting centers. Then in addition to that, we also have 59 companies of paramilitary force for maintain general law and order. At the counting centers we have three tier security. The inner most core is by paramilitary force, second tier is Bihar military police while the outer most cover is by district arm police. Across the district we have sufficient security force to prevent any incident pertaining the law and order."
Election Commission of India (ECI) on November 03 announced the polling percentage for by-elections in 10 States. While addressing a press conference, an election official said, "Chhattisgarh: 71.99% Gujarat: 57.98% Haryana: 68% Jharkhand: 62.51% Karnataka: 51.3% Madhya Pradesh: 66.37% Nagaland: 83.69% Odisha: 68.08% Telangana: 81.44% Uttar Pradesh: 51.57%."
A fresh bout of violence erupted in Bihar's Munger on October 29 by unidentified persons who caused arson at office of Sub-Divisional Officer and Superintendent of Police. During the protest, several vehicles were also burnt by the mob. Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Manu Maharaaj said that the situation in Munger is normal and police are monitoring the situation. He said that police have conducted flag march and police presence is in the city to stop any untoward activity. A man was shot during the Durga idol immersion ceremony in Munger after clashes broke out due to the slow pace of the procession. On October 29, the Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered the immediate removal of SP and District Magistrate (DM) of Munger over arson in the district of poll-bound Bihar. Inquiry is underway.