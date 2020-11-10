Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bihar Election Results 2020: Here's how to check realtime poll results on EC's website, mobile app

DNA Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
The Election Commission will be releasing the Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020 today and interested people can look for the results at the Election Commission of India's (ECI) official website -- https://results.eci.gov.in/.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Bihar exit polls: BJP-JDU on backfoot, RJD-Cong gain ground | What numbers say

Bihar exit polls: BJP-JDU on backfoot, RJD-Cong gain ground | What numbers say 01:25

 On the last day of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections, exit poll predictions were released by various agencies and media organisations. The projections varied from a clear victory for the Opposition Mahagathbandhan to a close race with the ruling NDA coalition. But one common conclusion was the...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Election Commission of India Election Commission of India Election regulatory body of India

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020 live updates: NDA leading on 12 seats, RJD on 14

 Counting of votes began at 8 am on Tuesday with all real-time trends and results of elections being made on Election Commission of India's website.
DNA
Bihar polls: 3-tier security to be deployed at counting centers [Video]

Bihar polls: 3-tier security to be deployed at counting centers

After three rounds of voting for 243 Assembly constituencies in Bihar, preparations for the counting day are underway. Bihar Chief Electoral Officer, HR Srinivasa on the preparations said that sufficient security force has been deployed to prevent any fiasco. He further explained about the tier-3 level security to be deployed at counting centers. HR Srinivasa said, "Election Commission of India has provided us with 19 companies of paramilitary force to guard all our strong rooms. So they formed the inner most core of the counting centers. Then in addition to that, we also have 59 companies of paramilitary force for maintain general law and order. At the counting centers we have three tier security. The inner most core is by paramilitary force, second tier is Bihar military police while the outer most cover is by district arm police. Across the district we have sufficient security force to prevent any incident pertaining the law and order."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:35Published
By-polls: Nagaland records highest voter turnout among 10 states, says EC [Video]

By-polls: Nagaland records highest voter turnout among 10 states, says EC

Election Commission of India (ECI) on November 03 announced the polling percentage for by-elections in 10 States. While addressing a press conference, an election official said, "Chhattisgarh: 71.99% Gujarat: 57.98% Haryana: 68% Jharkhand: 62.51% Karnataka: 51.3% Madhya Pradesh: 66.37% Nagaland: 83.69% Odisha: 68.08% Telangana: 81.44% Uttar Pradesh: 51.57%."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published
Munger firing incident: Situation is normal, says DIG Manu Maharaaj [Video]

Munger firing incident: Situation is normal, says DIG Manu Maharaaj

A fresh bout of violence erupted in Bihar's Munger on October 29 by unidentified persons who caused arson at office of Sub-Divisional Officer and Superintendent of Police. During the protest, several vehicles were also burnt by the mob. Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Manu Maharaaj said that the situation in Munger is normal and police are monitoring the situation. He said that police have conducted flag march and police presence is in the city to stop any untoward activity. A man was shot during the Durga idol immersion ceremony in Munger after clashes broke out due to the slow pace of the procession. On October 29, the Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered the immediate removal of SP and District Magistrate (DM) of Munger over arson in the district of poll-bound Bihar. Inquiry is underway.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:10Published

Related videos from verified sources

Head Of Legal Team Trying To Litigate Trump Into A Win Tests Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Head Of Legal Team Trying To Litigate Trump Into A Win Tests Positive For COVID-19

President Donald Trump has vowed to fight the outcome of the election that left opponent Joe Biden as president-elect. He's deployed a team of lawyers to fight election results in several states,..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:44Published
Nevada election results latest: Biden 50%, Trump 48% [Video]

Nevada election results latest: Biden 50%, Trump 48%

As the count continues in Nevada, the latest numbers from the state show Joe Biden with 670,344 votes and Donald Trump with 634,158 votes. Visit ktnv.com/election2020 for the latest.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:11Published
USD law professor speaks on legal fight over election results [Video]

USD law professor speaks on legal fight over election results

University of San Diego law professor Craig Barkacs talks to ABC 10News about the legal action being taken over the presidential election results.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:22Published

Related news from verified sources

Bihar Election Results 2020: Here's how to check realtime poll results on EC's website, mobile app

 The Election Commission will be releasing the Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020 today and interested people can look for the results at the Election...
DNA Also reported by •Zee NewsIndiaTimes

Indian Shares May Turn Volatile Ahead Of Bihar Election Results

 Indian shares may fluctuate on Tuesday as investors await the results of Bihar assembly elections as well as by-elections in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar...
RTTNews Also reported by •DNA

Sonakshi Sinha's brother Luv Sinha to get results of Bihar legislative assembly polls

 As the counting of votes gets underway tomorrow, Sonakshi Sinha will be glued to the results of the Bihar legislative assembly polls. Actor brother Luv Sinha is...
Mid-Day