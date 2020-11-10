Delhi-NCR air remains in `severe` category, AQI at 761 in national capital

Air Quality Index (AQI) continues to worsen in the national capital, it has recorded in the 'severe category' on Sunday, as per Central Pollution Control Board...

Delhi-NCR gasp for air with AQI at 'very poor' category, CJI asks Centre to ensure no smog The Supreme Court on Friday, asked the Centre to ensure there is no smog in the national capital and adjoining areas. 'There are many commissions, brains...

DNA 3 days ago



