Delhi-NCR air remains in `severe` category, AQI at 761 in national capital
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 () Delhiites on Tuesday morning woke up to extremely polluted air as the AQI was measured to be in the `severe` category, with overall Air Quality Index at 761 as PM10 was the dominant pollutant.
No respite for Delhiites, as Air Quality Index was in 'severe' category in parts of national capital on November 9. In Anand Vihar the AQI stood at 448, in ITO 470, RK Puram 463 all in 'severe' category. 'Severe' air quality "affects healthy people and impacts those with existing diseases", as per...
With the air quality worsening and the Coronavirus Pandemic raging, The National Green Tribunal has imposed a total ban on sale and use of firecrackers in Delhi and adjoining areas starting midnight of..