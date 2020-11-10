Global  
 

Delhi-NCR air remains in `severe` category, AQI at 761 in national capital

Zee News Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Delhiites on Tuesday morning woke up to extremely polluted air as the AQI was measured to be in the `severe` category, with overall Air Quality Index at 761 as PM10 was the dominant pollutant.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Thick smog envelopes Delhi, air quality in 'severe' category

Thick smog envelopes Delhi, air quality in 'severe' category 01:31

 No respite for Delhiites, as Air Quality Index was in 'severe' category in parts of national capital on November 9. In Anand Vihar the AQI stood at 448, in ITO 470, RK Puram 463 all in 'severe' category. 'Severe' air quality "affects healthy people and impacts those with existing diseases", as per...

