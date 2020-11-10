Bihar elections: Tejashwi leads from Raghopur, brother Tej Pratap trails in Hasanpur
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 () Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and Grand Alliance Chief Minister candidate *Tejashwi Yadav* is leading from his Raghopur Assembly seat while his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav is trailing from the Hasanpur Assembly seat.
According to the early poll trends, Tejashwi was leading from the Raghopur Assembly seat with 2,445...
Counting of votes is underway in the Bihar Assembly election. The Mahagathbandhan Opposition alliance led by Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) is challening the ruling coalition led by BJP and JD(U). Both sides are vying for at least 122 seats in the 243-member Assembly to gain a majority. Exit polls predicted...
