Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

If objects going towards Mars, Moon can be controlled, why can't EVMs be hacked? asks Udit Raj

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
With the NDA leading in Bihar Assembly elections trends, Congress leader Udit Raj on Tuesday alleged that EVMs can be hacked.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mars Mars Fourth planet from the Sun in the Solar System

Student ‘blown away’ after capturing Mars in back garden

 Joel Miller filmed the red planet using a telescope and a DSLR camera in his back garden.
BBC News

The Promise of Plasma, Spilling Across the Border, Perseverance

 Inside the plasma therapy doctors are using to treat COVID-19; Then, the Tijuana River spills raw sewage in California; And, NASA planning to launch a new rover..
CBS News

Fake news will play a part in the US election again, it’s time to battle the spread of misinformation

 Imagine it’s 1938. You’re sitting at home listening to a radio show, when it gets abruptly interrupted by a newsflash: unusual phenomena have been registered..
WorldNews
Netflix's TV Series "Away" Will Not Return For Season 2 [Video]

Netflix's TV Series "Away" Will Not Return For Season 2

Elle magazine is reporting that Netflix has cancelled the Hillary Swank space drama "Away." In the series, Swank plays the conflicted Commander Emma Green. She leads the first-ever human mission to Mars, leaving behind her family. "Away" is not the only show Netflix cancelled recently. It also axed "GLOW" and "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." The show was expensive and intricate to produce, as space sequences took days to plot and choreograph.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published

Udit Raj Udit Raj Indian politician

Mahant Balak Das slams Congress's Udit Raj over tweet against Kumbh Mela spending [Video]

Mahant Balak Das slams Congress's Udit Raj over tweet against Kumbh Mela spending

The Peethadheeshwar of Patalpuri Math, Mahant Balak Das slammed Congress leader Udit Raj over his tweet against 'Kumbh Mela'. "Nowadays, new trend is going around leaders to be secular. These kinds of leaders are opposing their own Sanatana Dharma. I doubt they are leaders of this country or not, are they Hindu or not? This is nothing but double standards," said Mahant Balak Das. Udit Raj has questioned government spending over the celebration of 'Kumbh mela'. "No religious teachings and rituals to be funded by the government. The state doesn't have its own religion .UP govt spent Rs 4200 crore in organising the Kunbh Mela in Allahabad and that too was wrong?," this tweet of Congress leader Udit Raj has raised controversy.The tweet came out after Assam government moved to shut state-run madrasas.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published
Anurag Thakur slams Udit Raj over his 'Kumbh fair' tweet [Video]

Anurag Thakur slams Udit Raj over his 'Kumbh fair' tweet

National Spokesperson of AICC Udit Raj sparked controversy with his tweet, which he deleted later. In his tweet he said that "No religious teachings and rituals to be funded by the Govt. The state doesn't have its own religion. UP govt spent 4200 crore in organising the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad and that too was wrong." On his tweet he said, "Religion should be separate from the political party and state government should not interfere or encourage or discourage any political religion." Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur slammed the Congress leader by saying, "Some people don't have ideas and will for development. When crores of people attend an event, govt has to develop infrastructure and provide facilities. Such events provide opportunities to develop infrastructure". Udit Raj later tweeted that he is restoring his tweet and is ready to debate.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:41Published

Moon Moon Earth's natural satellite

Singer Ashlee Simpson Announces Birth Of Third Child [Video]

Singer Ashlee Simpson Announces Birth Of Third Child

On Monday, musician Ashlee Simpson announced the birth of her third child. Simpson took to social media to reveal she had given birth to a boy, Ziggy Blu Ross. "Our sweet boy has arrived! I'm over the MOON we are so Blessed!" Ziggy Blu is Evan Ross and Simpson's second child together. Simpson has a son with her first husband, Pete Wentz.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
The Moon Is Host to Both Water and Ice, New Research Confirms [Video]

The Moon Is Host to Both Water and Ice, New Research Confirms

Two studies reporting the findings were published on Monday in the journal, 'Nature Astronomy'.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published
Frozen water discovered in more places on Moon, scientists confirm [Video]

Frozen water discovered in more places on Moon, scientists confirm

The discovery of reserves of ice water on the Moon could mean future lunar bases will be able to access drinking water.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:41Published

Non-disclosure agreement Non-disclosure agreement Contractual agreement not to disclose specified information

Bihar election: Counting underway; Tejashwi's supporters ready to celebrate [Video]

Bihar election: Counting underway; Tejashwi's supporters ready to celebrate

Counting of votes is underway in the Bihar Assembly election. The Mahagathbandhan Opposition alliance led by Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) is challening the ruling coalition led by BJP and JD(U). Both sides are vying for at least 122 seats in the 243-member Assembly to gain a majority. Exit polls predicted that the Mahagathbandhan would outshine the NDA with some even projecting a clear majority for the Opposition. Supporters of Tejashwi Yadav, who is the CM face of the Opposition alliance, gathered outside his residence, ready to celebrate if the exit polls are proven true. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:28Published

Bihar polls: NDA leads on 32 seats, Mahagathbandhan on 21

 As per the Election Commission of India's trends at around 9:40 am on Tuesday NDA is leading on 32 seats - BJP 20, JDU 9 and Vikassheel Insaan Party on 3 seats.
IndiaTimes

Bihar Legislative Assembly Bihar Legislative Assembly Lower house of the bicameral legislature of the Indian state of Bihar

Bihar results | 'We're losing because...': JDU leader amid counting of votes [Video]

Bihar results | 'We're losing because...': JDU leader amid counting of votes

Amid counting of votes cast in the Bihar Assembly elections, leader of incumbent Janata Dal (United), KC Tyagi, spoke on early trends. Tyagi said that RJD had failed to win even a single Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 elections, and nothing in the past year had diminished Brand Nitish or burnished Brand RJD. He said that the JD(U) was losing only because of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. When Tyagi spoke, the JDU-BJP combine was trailing behind the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan. Subsequently, the ruling coalition managed to pull ahead. Final results are still awaited. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:28Published

Bihar elections: As NDA appears triumphant in early trends, Congress claims EVMs were hacked

 The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has crossed halfway mark as per the Election Commission of India's (ECI) latest trends for all 243 seats in the Bihar..
DNA

Eastern Virginia Medical School Eastern Virginia Medical School

'BJP has nothing to lose, will only gain' says Narottam Mishra on MP by-polls [Video]

'BJP has nothing to lose, will only gain' says Narottam Mishra on MP by-polls

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra over by-polls in the state said that BJP has nothing to lose, it will only gain. Mishra said, "BJP has nothing to lose, those who are losing ask them. We will only gain and I heard Digvijaya Singh's statement. If he's questioning EVMs, it means BJP is winning." Further taking a jibe on Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, Narottam Mishra said that BJP will get majority and these two elderly are going to Delhi. As per the latest trends of Election Commission of India, Bharatiya Janata Party has a lead on 17 seats, Congress on 9 and BSP is ahead on one seat. 28 seats voted in by-polls held in the state which has a 230-member Assembly.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:35Published
Congress questions EVMs only when it's losing: Chirag on Rahul Gandhi's remark [Video]

Congress questions EVMs only when it's losing: Chirag on Rahul Gandhi's remark

LJP president Chirag Paswan slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over latter's remarks against EVM, saying the party questions the credibility of EVMs only when it is losing an election. "I will not comment on his statement, but whenever Congress or Grand Alliance people question the EVM, it means that they have accepted their defeat because they do not raise these questions where their government is formed," said Chirag over Rahul Gandhi on not afraid of Modi voting machine.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published

Indian National Congress Indian National Congress Political party in India

Congress part of pro-Art 370 alliance in J&K, fighting polls together: NC chief [Video]

Congress part of pro-Art 370 alliance in J&K, fighting polls together: NC chief

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference party chief Farooq Abdullah claimed that the Indian National Congress is part of the 'People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration'. Abdullah's comments came after reports said that the Congress said it would fight the upcoming District Development Council elections on its own. Abdullah denied the reports, and said that Ghulam Ahmed Mir had met him and said that the Congress will fight the polls as part of the alliance. The Gupkar alliance wants restoration of J&K's special status. Rivals PDP and NC joined hands to lead the alliance which includes other smaller parties. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:12Published
Demonetisation anniversary: If you're really honest, apologize for your wrong decision, demands Adhir Chowdhury [Video]

Demonetisation anniversary: If you're really honest, apologize for your wrong decision, demands Adhir Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury slammed Centre for imposing demonetisation on the countrymen. He demanded apology of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing demonetisation. "If you're really honest Modi ji then you should apologise to people for your wrong decision of demonetisation," he said. PM Modi-led government announced demonetisation in the country on November 08, 2016.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:31Published

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Congress misses mark as BJP gains in Bihar polls

 Congress leaders say while it's early to comment on the outcome of counting trends but the BJP is more comfortable on seats fought by the Congress. Also, the RJD...
IndiaTimes

MP By-Election Result 2020: Counting underway at this assembly without BJP or Congress candidates

 BJP candidate Narayan Singh Panwar and Congress candidate Ramchandra Dangi both corona are infected in Biaora assembly by-election. After the candidates' corona...
DNA

Chhattisgarh bypoll | Congress candidate leading in Marwahi seat

 As per the early trends, Dr K.K. Dhruw of the Congress is leading by a margin of 3,664 votes against his nearest rival Dr Gambheer Singh of the BJP
Hindu