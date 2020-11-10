If objects going towards Mars, Moon can be controlled, why can't EVMs be hacked? asks Udit Raj

Anurag Thakur slams Udit Raj over his 'Kumbh fair' tweet



National Spokesperson of AICC Udit Raj sparked controversy with his tweet, which he deleted later. In his tweet he said that "No religious teachings and rituals to be funded by the Govt. The state doesn't have its own religion. UP govt spent 4200 crore in organising the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad and that too was wrong." On his tweet he said, "Religion should be separate from the political party and state government should not interfere or encourage or discourage any political religion." Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur slammed the Congress leader by saying, "Some people don't have ideas and will for development. When crores of people attend an event, govt has to develop infrastructure and provide facilities. Such events provide opportunities to develop infrastructure". Udit Raj later tweeted that he is restoring his tweet and is ready to debate.

