Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Plurals party chief Pushpam Priya accuses BJP of hacking EVM

DNA Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Plurals party chief Pushpam Priya Chaudhary has alleged that the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) was "hacked" in Bihar, where counting of votes for 243 Vidhan Sabha seats is still going on. The new entrant in the Bihar election 2020, who returned from London, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "rigging" the election.
