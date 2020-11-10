Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Plurals party chief Pushpam Priya accuses BJP of hacking EVM

Watch: Grand Alliance releases manifesto for Bihar polls l Key highlights



The Mahagathbandhan has released its Bihar poll manifesto and promised to pass a bill scrapping the three farm laws passed by the Centre. The alliance led by Tejashwi Yadav has also promised to create jobs and focus on the education sector if voted to power. As per the manifesto of the Mahagathbandhan-- Jobs will be given to 10 lakh youth in the first cabinet meeting, expense of candidate appearing for government examination will be borne by the government, infrastructure will be made world-class, a Bill will be brought in Bihar in the first Vidhan Sabha session to scrap the three ‘anti-farm laws’. The Bihar election is being seen as a referendum on the three farm laws passed by the Centre amid much uproar and protests across the country. Congress, CPI, CPM are part of the grand alliance under the leadership of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Bihar will vote in three phases beginning 28th of October, 2020 and the result will be declared on 10th of November, 2020. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:11 Published on January 1, 1970