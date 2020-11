You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources MP by-polls: BJP will suffer massive defeat, started horse-trading again, says Kamal Nath



Ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly by-polls results, former chief minister of state and senior Congress leader, Kamal Nath on November 06 alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are engaging in.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:06 Published 4 days ago MP bypolls explained: What’s at stake for Shivraj Chouhan & Kamal Nath



28 assembly seats are up for grabs in Madhya Pradesh and it’s a battle of prestige for CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former CM Kamal Nath and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. The by-elections in Madhya.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:27 Published 1 week ago MP by-polls: Jyotiraditya Scindia cast his vote



BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on November 03 cast his vote at a polling booth in Gwalior. Voting for by-elections are being held on 28 Assembly seats of the state. BJP currently has 107 MLAs, while.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:00 Published 1 week ago