Bihar Election Results 2020 live updates: Chirag Paswan's game pulls Nitish Kumar to third place
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 () Bihar Election Results 2020 live updates: Nitish Kumar's could have been the single-largest party if every candidate had not had to contend with an opponent from Chirag Paswan's LJP.
The counting of the Bihar assembly polls is underway and the trends show a clear lead for the NDA, with the BJP increasing its gap against the rest, the Opposition is holding onto hope given the peculiarity of counting in this election. Given the special coronavirus circumstances, the Election...
JDU workers were seen bursting crackers outside the party office in Patna after trends showed the NDA taking a lead in the state. According to election commission trends at 3 pm, NDA was leading on 128 seats with BJP ahead in 73, JDU in 49, VIP in 5 and HAM 1 seat. The latest trends are contrary to most exit polls which had predicted a win for Mahagathbandhan in the state. The BJP appears set to outperform its senior alliance partner JD(U), as it has been leading in 73 seats with the JDU ahead in 49 as of 3 pm. The counting of votes began at 8 am for 243 member assembly seats on Tuesday. Elections for the 243-assembly seats were held in three phases - October 28, November 3 and November 7. Chirag Paswan led LJP, which went solo in the polls, has failed to make any major impact with the party ahead in 2 seats as of 3 pm according to the election commission website. Watch the full video for all the details.
Polling is underway in 78 assembly seats of Bihar in the third and final phase of state elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to voters in Bihar to cast their votes in maximum numbers and set a new record. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi asked them to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Around 2.35 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of 1,204 candidates in Bihar. RJD has fielded the maximum number of 46 candidates, Chirag Paswan-led LJP at 42, JDU at 37, BJP at 35 and Congress at 25. Voting for the first phase was held on October 28 and for the second phase on November 3. Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 55.69 percent in first phase and 53.51 percent in second phase. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.
Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi on November 10 said that NDA is losing only due to COVID-19 impact. "A year ago, RJD couldn't win a single seat in Lok Sabha polls. As per Lok Sabha results, JDU and allies were to win over 200 seats. In last one year, nothing has harmed brand Nitish or added to brand RJD, we are losing only due to COVID-19 impact," said Tyagi.
As per the Election Commission of India's trends at around 10:38 am on November 10, NDA is leading on 97 seats - BJP 53, JDU 39, Vikassheel Insaan Party 5. Mahagathbandhan is ahead on 82 seats - RJD 53, Congress 14, Left 14. BSP has a lead on two seats, Lok Janshakti Party on four while AIMIM is ahead on two seats.
Amid counting of votes cast in the Bihar Assembly elections, leader of incumbent Janata Dal (United), KC Tyagi, spoke on early trends. Tyagi said that RJD had failed to win even a single Lok Sabha seat..
Trends suggest Chirag Paswan's LJP may play kingmaker. Ram Vilas Paswan's son is projected to receive sympathy votes and his party may settle for single digit seats in Bihar between 3 and 5, enough to..
