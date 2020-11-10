Bihar assembly election result 2020: Tej Pratap Yadav's father-in-law Chandrika Rai loses from Parsa
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 () He was once a confidante of RJD supremo Lalu Yadav and later became his relative through a matrimonial alliance between his daughter Aishwarya Rai and Lalu's son Tej Pratap Yadav.
Counting of votes is underway in the Bihar Assembly election. The Mahagathbandhan Opposition alliance led by Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) is challening the ruling coalition led by BJP and JD(U). Both sides are vying for at least 122 seats in the 243-member Assembly to gain a majority. Exit polls predicted...
As the nail biting match continues in Bihar with the counting underway, NDA is leading with Mahagathbandhan catching up. Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar said that the counting will go up to around 35..