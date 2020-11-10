Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bihar assembly election result 2020: Tej Pratap Yadav's father-in-law Chandrika Rai loses from Parsa

Zee News Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
He was once a confidante of RJD supremo Lalu Yadav and later became his relative through a matrimonial alliance between his daughter Aishwarya Rai and Lalu's son Tej Pratap Yadav. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Bihar election: Counting underway; Tejashwi's supporters ready to celebrate

Bihar election: Counting underway; Tejashwi's supporters ready to celebrate 01:28

 Counting of votes is underway in the Bihar Assembly election. The Mahagathbandhan Opposition alliance led by Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) is challening the ruling coalition led by BJP and JD(U). Both sides are vying for at least 122 seats in the 243-member Assembly to gain a majority. Exit polls predicted...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

BJP-JDU top leaders in huddle as Congress blames Owaisi for ‘cutting votes’ [Video]

BJP-JDU top leaders in huddle as Congress blames Owaisi for ‘cutting votes’

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, BJP in-charge for Bihar Bhupender Yadav were seen arriving at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s residence on Tuesday evening. Bihar Minister Mangal Pandey..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:39Published
Bihar Poll Results: Counting still underway, who will sit on Bihar's throne|Oneindia News [Video]

Bihar Poll Results: Counting still underway, who will sit on Bihar's throne|Oneindia News

As the nail biting match continues in Bihar with the counting underway, NDA is leading with Mahagathbandhan catching up. Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar said that the counting will go up to around 35..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:10Published
Evm [Video]

Evm

Even as counting of votes cast in the Bihar Assembly election continues, some Opposition parties raised questions regarding EVM safety and security. The Rashtriya Janata Dal tweeted a video claiming..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:29Published

Related news from verified sources

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Tej Pratap takes lead, Tejashwi ahead by over 5K votes

 Tejashwi Yadav widened his lead by over 5,000 votes in the Raghopur Assembly constituency. Tej Pratap, who had won from the Mahua Assembly seat in 2015, has...
Zee News

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Tej Pratap takes lead, Tejashwi ahead by over 5K votes

 Tejashwi Yadav widened his lead by over 5,000 votes in the Raghopur Assembly constituency. Tej Pratap, who had won from the Mahua Assembly seat in 2015, has...
Zee News