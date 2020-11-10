Global  
 

Third wave in Covid-19 cases has come now in Delhi: ICMR

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 10 November 2020
A third spike in Covid-19 cases has come now in Delhi which is showing more cases than before, with factors like pollution, cold weather and festivals playing a major role in the rise of the infections, the ICMR said on Tuesday. ​​​Over the last few days, Delhi has reported a record daily spike in coronavirus cases. The national capital reported its biggest single-day jump of 7,745 cases on Sunday, taking its tally to 4,38,529.
