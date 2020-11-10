Third wave in Covid-19 cases has come now in Delhi: ICMR
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 () A third spike in Covid-19 cases has come now in Delhi which is showing more cases than before, with factors like pollution, cold weather and festivals playing a major role in the rise of the infections, the ICMR said on Tuesday. Over the last few days, Delhi has reported a record daily spike in coronavirus cases. The national capital reported its biggest single-day jump of 7,745 cases on Sunday, taking its tally to 4,38,529.
There are chances of drizzle and rain in Delhi-NCR on November 15, informed, Dr VK Soni, Head, Environment and Research Centre, IMD while speaking to ANI. He said, "There are chances of drizzle and rain today in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Air quality in Delhi will improve due to wind and rain."
A day after Diwali celebration, Director of Delhi fire services, Atul Garg on November 15 informed that this year the number of calls was less as compared to the last year, 206 fire calls were received on Nov 14. He said, "We received 206 fire calls yesterday of them 129 were received in peak hour. Number of calls was less compared to the last year. There was one major fire in Mundka that claimed one life, however, overall situation was under control."
With 41,100 new COVID19 infections, India's total cases reached 88,14,579 on November 15. The total number of active cases stood at 4,79,216 after a decrease of 1,503 in the last 24 hours. With 447 new deaths, country's toll mounts at 1,29,635. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 12,48,36,819 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 14th Nov, of these 8,05,589 samples were tested yesterday.
With new 44,684 COVID-19 infections, India's total cases reached to 87,73,479 on November 14. The total active cases in the country stood at 4,80,719 after a decrease of 3,828 in last 24 hours. With 520 new deaths, country's toll mounts at 1,29,188. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 12,40,31,230 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 13th November, of these 9,29,491 samples were tested yesterday.
As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on November 13 reported single-day spike of 44,878 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 547 deaths in the same period, pushing the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,28,688. India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 87,28,795 which include 4,84,547 active infections after a decrease of 4,747 in last 24 hours. More than 81,15,580 people have recovered from the virus with 49,079 new discharges in last 24 hours. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,39,230 samples were tested on November 12. Cumulative samples tested for COVID-19 till November 12 are 12,31,01,739.
People in Delhi woke up to a further spike in air pollution as the city continued to remain engulfed in a blanket of smog post-Diwali with the air quality index...