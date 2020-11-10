Third wave in Covid-19 cases has come now in Delhi: ICMR

COVID-19: India reports 44,878 new cases



As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on November 13 reported single-day spike of 44,878 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 547 deaths in the same period, pushing the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,28,688. India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 87,28,795 which include 4,84,547 active infections after a decrease of 4,747 in last 24 hours. More than 81,15,580 people have recovered from the virus with 49,079 new discharges in last 24 hours. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,39,230 samples were tested on November 12. Cumulative samples tested for COVID-19 till November 12 are 12,31,01,739.

