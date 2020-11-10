Global  
 

Aashram Chapter 2: 'This is an extension of season 1, season 2 will come after this,' REVEALS director Prakash Jha [Exclusive]

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Many of us have mistakenly believed that this is season two of Aashram, a myth that the show's creator Prakash Jha busted in our recent exclusive interview while also confirming that season two would indeed happen in the future
News video: Series Review - Aashram | Chapter 2 - The Dark Side | Bobby Deol | Prakash Jha | MX Original Series

Series Review - Aashram | Chapter 2 - The Dark Side | Bobby Deol | Prakash Jha | MX Original Series 02:37

 Bobby Deol starrer Aashram Chapter 2: The Dark side is out and so is our verdict on this second half of season one. The Prakash Jha series gets grimmer than ther first half with many new revelations about Bobby Deol’s Baba Nirala coming to the fore. See if the second chapter is more impressive than...

