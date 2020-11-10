Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bihar poll results: Owaisi’s MIM wins 5 seats in Seemanchal, dents MGB

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM, which got lucky in its third attempt, has considerable influence in Kochadhaman, Kishanganj, Amour, Bahadurganj, Baisi, Thakurganj and Jokihat constituencies in Seemanchal, out of which it has won five seats.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: EC clarifies after RJD claims Mahagathbandhan won 119 seats in Bihar

EC clarifies after RJD claims Mahagathbandhan won 119 seats in Bihar 01:10

 After RJD claimed that the Mahagathbandhan have won 119 seats, different from the official figures shown by Election Commission for Bihar assembly elections, the poll-body has now clarified that results have been declared only on 146 seats so far which also includes seats won by other parties...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Purnia division Purnia division Administrative Division in Bihar, India


All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Political party in India

'No words to express my gratitude: Owaisi after AIMIM makes inroads in Bihar [Video]

'No words to express my gratitude: Owaisi after AIMIM makes inroads in Bihar

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi expressed gratitude after the party won three seats and is leading on two others in Bihar as per recent Election Commission of India. The AIMIM chief said, "People of Bihar have honoured us with so many votes that I have no words to express my gratitude. Our leaders and workers have put a lot of efforts into strengthening our party in Bihar. We will try our best to fulfil the promises made by us."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:09Published
AIMIM supporters celebrate in Hyderabad as party wins 2 seats, leads on 3 in Bihar polls [Video]

AIMIM supporters celebrate in Hyderabad as party wins 2 seats, leads on 3 in Bihar polls

On November 10, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) supporters celebrated outside chief Asaduddin Owaisi's residence in Hyderabad as party has won two seats in Bihar. They burst crackers to celebrate the win. AIMIM is also leading on three seats, as per latest Election Commission of India trends. Bihar elections were held in three-phase.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published
BJP-JDU top leaders in huddle as Congress blames Owaisi for ‘cutting votes’ [Video]

BJP-JDU top leaders in huddle as Congress blames Owaisi for ‘cutting votes’

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, BJP in-charge for Bihar Bhupender Yadav were seen arriving at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s residence on Tuesday evening. Bihar Minister Mangal Pandey was also seen arriving at CM Nitish’s house. This comes as NDA leads in Bihar, as per ECI trends on Tuesday evening. The Congress had dubbed the AIMIM as the BJP's "B-team" and had accused the party of colluding with the BJP. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed Asaduddin Owaisi as “vote-cutter” in Bihar. Most exit polls projected a clean sweep for Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandan. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:39Published

Bihar Bihar State in Eastern India

Bihar elections: Results in 223 seats declared, 20 constituencies are left, informs EC [Video]

Bihar elections: Results in 223 seats declared, 20 constituencies are left, informs EC

Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Kumar informed that Bihar elections result in 223 seats have been declared, 20 constituencies are left. He said, "Results in 223 seats have been declared, 20 constituencies are left. VVPAT of 5 booths that are to be taken up for counting, those exercises are going. We hope these will be completed soon."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:35Published
Bihar election results: RS Prasad requests Opposition to show some grace in their defeat [Video]

Bihar election results: RS Prasad requests Opposition to show some grace in their defeat

As the latest trends show NDA leading in Bihar Assembly election results, Union Minister of Law and Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that it is a historic day that NDA has won again the extraordinary trust of the people of Bihar. He said, "They (people of Bihar) trusted PM Modi's leadership whose commitment resonated with them that without development of Bihar, development of India will remain incomplete". He further added that NDA is dignified in victory and requested Opposition to show some grace in their defeat. "That is the essence of democracy," said Prasad.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:05Published

Asaduddin Owaisi Asaduddin Owaisi Indian politician


Kishanganj Kishanganj Town in Bihar, India

Kishanganj bridge collapse: Tejashwi Yadav calls CM Nitish Kumar 'Bhishma Pitamah' of corruption [Video]

Kishanganj bridge collapse: Tejashwi Yadav calls CM Nitish Kumar 'Bhishma Pitamah' of corruption

The opposition leaders of Bihar Assembly reacted over the incident in Kishanganj where the newly-constructed bridge was washed away. Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Nitish is 'Bhishma Pitamah' of corruption." Member of Parliament and Rashtriya Janata Dal, Manoj Jha raised question over process of giving tender for construction of bridges.The bridge was completed recently in June this year and didn't even last for formal inauguration. Locals had alleged lapses in construction.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:14Published

Jokihat (Vidhan Sabha constituency) Jokihat (Vidhan Sabha constituency) Vidhan Sabha constituency in Bihar, India


Thakurganj Thakurganj city in Bihar, India


Bahadurganj, Kishanganj Bahadurganj, Kishanganj Town in Kishanganj, Bihar, India

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

US Election Results 2020: Biden expands lead but Trump remains defiant|Oneindia News [Video]

US Election Results 2020: Biden expands lead but Trump remains defiant|Oneindia News

Polling for 78 assembly seats is underway in the third and last phase of assembly election in Bihar. Seemanchal, Kosi, Mithila and Tirhut regions comprise the seats for polls in the final round. Goa..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:37Published
'You give vote, I'll give vaccine': Sena, Owaisi slam BJP's Bihar poll promise [Video]

'You give vote, I'll give vaccine': Sena, Owaisi slam BJP's Bihar poll promise

The Bharatiya Janata Party is facing criticism from its political opponents over a promise made in its election manifesto for Bihar. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said BJP's promise of free Covid vaccines..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:59Published