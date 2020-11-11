Global  
 

Maharashtra: Students camp atop hillock for better connectivity to give online exams

Mid-Day Wednesday, 11 November 2020
Online final-year exams have not only required universities in *Maharashtra* to explore digital solutions, but also pushed students the extra mile, or several miles.

As per a report in The Indian Express, Mathura Vasave (22), TYBSc student from *Nandurbar’s* Akkalkuwa town, camped on a hillock in Balaghat with two of her...
