COVID-19 vaccine for priority groups without location bias: Health Ministry
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 () Refuting the rumours surrounding the rollout of Covid-19 vaccine administration, the Union Health Ministry clarified on Tuesday that the vaccine would be available to all without any location bias. The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan refuted the rumours that the vaccine administration would be prioritised for the population...
Union Health Ministry on November 10 informed about precautionary measures taken to conduct recently-concluded Bihar elections. Secretary Rajesh Bhuhsan said, "Bihar has so far done more than one crore COVID tests. During Bihar election campaign, our central team found COVID-19 norms like...
Union Health ministry said adherence to Covid-19 norms during Bihar poll campaign was unsatisfactory. However, Bihar took the requisite corrective action after findings were submitted. "During election..
