COVID-19 vaccine for priority groups without location bias: Health Ministry

Mid-Day Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Refuting the rumours surrounding the rollout of Covid-19 vaccine administration, the Union Health Ministry clarified on Tuesday that the vaccine would be available to all without any location bias. The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan refuted the rumours that the vaccine administration would be prioritised for the population...
