BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia: What is wrong with chanting Jai Shri Ram?
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 () Jyotiraditya Scindia said, 'The Prime Minister is not just the Prime Minister of India, he is the Prime Minister of 130 crore Indians. What is wrong with raising the slogan of Jai Shri Ram.
After recent trends of Madhya Pradesh by-poll results showed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading over Congress in the state, party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the results have proved that Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh are the traitors. "I am a worker of Bharatiya Janata Party...
The whole world knows Ladakh has become union territory and people of Ladakh have accepted it, said Ladakh BJP president Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on November 14 after Twitter showed Leh as a part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of Ladakh. "I welcome the steps taken by the central government, because after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of J-K, Twitter should know about the areas and where it is located. Anyone writes anything the decision cannot be changed because whole world knows that Ladakh has become a union territory," Earlier, the government of India has issued notice to Twitter for showing Leh as a part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of Ladakh.
Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and BJP leader Giriraj Singh on November 13 mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by saying the respect he was getting in India "has turned to global now". He said, "Nothing more to discuss on Rahul Gandhi's intelligence when big figure like Obama has said it all. Rahul Gandhi should know now that the respect he was getting in India has turned global." His comment comes after former US President Barack Obama described Rahul as one who is "eager to impress" but "lacked either the aptitude or the passion" to master the subject. "Rahul Gandhi has a nervous, unformed quality about him, as if he were a student who'd done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject," said Obama.
BJP Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya on November 09 called Mamata Banerjee government "autocratic, dictatorship and fascist", adding that the 'didi' government will exit from West Bengal after the state assembly elections next year. Surya said, "Not a single sacrifice and not a single martyrdom will go in vain. We will ensure that this autocratic, dictatorship and fascist government of Mamata Banerjee will be shown the door in the coming elections. I ask conscientious Indians, who respect and value the Indian Constitution, to raise voices against fascism in West Bengal, stand for rule of law." West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections will be held next year.
Seven Indians were kidnapped in Libya last month, the Ministry of External Affairs said. It added that India is in touch with Libya authorities to rescue them. The Indians hail from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. “The Indians were kidnapped at a place called Asshwerif on September 14. They were on their way to Tripoli airport to catch a flight to India. The Indians were working at a construction, oil field supplies company,” MEA Spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava said. He added that in September 2015, Indians were advised to avoid travelling to Libya and later in May 2016, the government imposed a complete travel ban which is still in force. “Our Embassy in Tunisia has reached out to Libyan govt authorities concerned. The Indians are safe, their photographs have been shown to us. The government is in touch with their family members and the employer. We are trying our best to secure their release from captivity,” Srivastava said.
BJP is leading in over 20 seats in out of the 28 where bypolls were conducted in Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress was ahead in 6 seats according to Election Commission trends at 4 pm. Chief Minister..
BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on November 03 cast his vote at a polling booth in Gwalior. Voting for by-elections are being held on 28 Assembly seats of the state. BJP currently has 107 MLAs, while..