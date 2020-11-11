If COVID-19, air pollution combine disease burden may drastically increase: AIIMS Director
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 () There may be an pressing must search for sustainable options and be extra aggressive in direction of controlling air air pollution, extra so with the COVID-19 pandemic being round, as it could possibly result in an enormous burden of illnesses if each get mixed, the AIIMS director mentioned on Tuesday.
7,745 Covid cases in Delhi, biggest one-day spike so far. Air pollution 'severe', Capital left gasping for breath. Arnab pleads for bail, claims torture in new video. And NCB raids producer Firoz Nadiadwala's residence, arrests wife. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.